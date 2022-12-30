3 recipes for a New Year’s Eve celebration that everyone will love

No New Year’s Eve party would be complete without a few key elements: champagne, decorations, and, of course, the food! There are so many fun and creative ways to mark the end of 2022 at home, and one of those is creating delicious food.

Here are three New Year's Eve recipes that everyone (at home) will love. Honey oat milk chocolate biscuits. Picture: Supplied Honey oat milk chocolate biscuits Ingredients

125g butter, softened 80g castor sugar (brown sugar can be used as well) 2 tbsp honey

100g quick oats 100g whole wheat flour ½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp cinnamon, optional

Milk chocolate for dipping, optional Method Sift together the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda (plus cinnamon, if using). Add the oats to the sifted mixture and mix until evenly distributed. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and honey until pale, light, and fluffy. Add the dry ingredients to the honey butter and mix until well combined. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Remove and form into 3 cm dough balls, flatten them to about 6 cm in diameter, and place them on a baking paper-lined tray. Note: These biscuits don’t spread much, so make sure to press them to roughly the size you want your biscuits to be. Refrigerate for 15 more minutes.

In the meantime, preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the biscuits become a nice golden-brown colour. Remove and allow it to cool down completely.

If coating the biscuits in chocolate, melt the chocolate in a microwave or over a double boiler, dip the biscuits upside-down into the chocolate and place them on a tray until it sets. Or refrigerate for 10 minutes to speed up the process. Store in an airtight container at room temperature. Tofu scramble. Picture: Myburgh Du Plessis Tofu scramble

Serves: 2 Ingredients 2 tbsp oil

1 large onion, chopped 1 punnet mushroom, sliced ¼ tsp salt

1 pack of firm tofu, drained 1 tsp turmeric ¼ tsp black salt (kala namak)

½ tsp Ina Paarman garlic and herb seasoning 2-3 tbsp nut milk or 1 tsp vegan margarine 2 cups spinach, cored and chopped into chunks

6 peppadews, quartered Salt and pepper to taste Baby spinach to serve

Method Heat one teaspoon of oil in a non-stick pan and fry the onion until translucent. Set aside. In the same pan, fry the mushrooms by adding a sprinkle of salt and putting a lid on the pan until the mushrooms have released all their moisture. Remove the lid and simmer until all liquid has evaporated. Set mushrooms aside.

Crumble tofu into pieces by using your hand or a potato masher. Add the crumbled tofu to a clean pan, along with another teaspoon of oil, and fry for 1 minute, stirring constantly until starting to brown. Add the nut milk or margarine if using, season with the spices, and mix well.

Add the cooked onion and mushrooms, as well as the chopped spinach and peppadews, and mix thoroughly. Season with salt and pepper. Serve on seed bread toast with your favourite chutney and baby spinach leaves on top. Recipe by Myburgh Du Plessis.

Spicy peach chicken wings. Picture: Supplied Spicy peach chicken wings Ingredients 1 tsp olive oil

1 onion 1 tbsp chopped ginger 1 tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp chopped thyme 4 cling peaches, diced 1 cup water

3 tbsp sriracha sauce 2 tbsp honey 16 chicken wings

2 tbsp chicken spice 2 tsp olive oil Method

Heat oil in a saucepan, add onions, ginger, chilli flakes, and thyme, and sauté until onions soften. Add peaches and water, cover with a lid and leave to simmer for 20 minutes or until peaches are soft. Blend until smooth.

To the blended sauce, add sriracha and honey, then simmer until reduced by half. Preheat the oven to 180 deg C (the wings can also be cooked in the air fryer). Place the chicken wings onto a roasting tray, season with chicken spice, drizzle with olive oil, then roast or air fry for 20 minutes.