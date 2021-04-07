3 recipes in honour of World Health Day

Today (April 7) is World Health Day! This day marks the day the World Health Organization (WHO) was founded and is meant to raise awareness for a particular issue affecting global health. The first World Health Assembly was arranged by the World Health Organisation in 1948 at the World Health Organisation’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. One of the most important decisions the Assembly made that year was to establish World Health Day. This day is an excellent opportunity for anyone to contribute to world health by doing something to make themselves healthier. After all, if everyone in the world makes an effort to improve their health, this could have a large global impact.

This years' theme is "Building a fairer, healthier world", and below we look at some healthy recipes that can help you improve your own health on World Health Day.

Linseed and soy, chicken and egg quiche

Ingredients

1kg cooked chicken

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

1tsp salt

1tsp ground mustard

6 slices, cut into cubes of SASKO Low GI linseed white bread

1 cup grated cheese

Method

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and mustard together.

Stir in the bread cubes, cheese, and cooked chicken.

Pour into a greased baking dish.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Bake uncovered at 180°C for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Oatmeal cookies

Ingredients

2 ripe bananas (mashed)

1 cup quick-cooking oats (uncooked)

¼ cup raisins, coconut, chopped nuts, or chocolate chips

Method

Heat oven to 180 degrees Celcius.

In a bowl combine mashed bananas, oats, and your add-in ingredient.

Spoon tablespoons of mixture onto a lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges are brown.

Roasted Beetroot and strawberry salad

Serves: 5

Ingredients

2 oranges (zest and juice)

30ml olive oil

Salt and pepper for seasoning

150g beetroot

300g arugula

250g strawberries

100g Boursin cheese

40g savoury trail mix

Method

For the dressing, in a screw-top jar combine, orange juice, oil, kosher salt, and pepper; shake well to combine.

To roast beets, preheat the oven to 180ºC. Wash and trim beets.

Cut the beetroot into wedges, drizzle olive oil, and season with salt and pepper, with some orange zest. Roast beetroot for 20 minutes or until soft. Once ready, chill your beetroot.

Line a large serving platter with the arugula.

Top arugula with beet-dressing mixture; toss well. Top with the strawberries and then with Boursin cheese. Sprinkle with savoury trail mix. Serve immediately.