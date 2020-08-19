3 recipes that prove you should be eating eggs for dinner

Whether they’re served sunny side up with bacon, soft boiled and cracked open with a side of buttery toast for dipping or poached and drowned in a pool of hollandaise sauce - there’s no doubt that eggs and breakfast are a winning combination. Not to mess with perfection, but eggs are too delicious not to have at any time of day. And we’re not talking about a quiche or egg salad sarmie for lunch. Oh no, we mean dinner. The idea of having breakfast for dinner is not uncommon, especially when whipping up a plate of sausages, greasy hash browns and grilled tomatoes is just too easy and too delicious to resist. However, eggs can be the highlight of any meal, and although they’re cheap and easy to prepare - we promise, they make for rather sophisticated dinners too. 3 eggs for dinner recipes to try: Egg masala curry By @foodverse.in

Rich tomato flavours pair perfectly with this dish or boiled eggs in a masala curry. Eat with rough cut slices of toasted ciabatta or homemade naan for added flair.

Ingredients

4 boiled eggs, peeled

2 chopped onions

1 chopped Tomato -1

2 green chillies

Coriander as required

½ tbsp Kashmir red chilli -

½ tbsp salt

½ tbsp garam masala

6 tbsp oil

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

Instructions

In a pan heat the oil and add onions to saute them for 2 minutes.

Then add ginger garlic paste and chopped green chillies, saute them for a minute and add tomatoes.

Mix until raw flavour goes and then add a sliced boiled egg along with Kashmiri chilli powder, salt and garam masala.

Mix until it’s all combined and add coriander to it.

Serve hot.

Fried rice

By @eatinglikerabbit

Fried rice is one of the best ways to use up day old cooked rice and get in your veggies. Topped with a fried egg (perhaps drizzled with chilli oil) and you have yourself a real winner for dinner.

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rice

75 g kimchi

1 clove garlic (minced)

1 stalk green onion

1 tbsp red chilli paste

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp sweet soy sauce

½ tsp mushroom broth

1 tbsp oil

Instructions

Cut the green onion and kimchi into small pieces.

Heat the oil then add the minced garlic, stir until slightly brown.

Add the green onion and kimchi, stir fry for a while.

Add rice and then the other seasoning, stir until it is cooked, don't forget to give a taste test. Serve with a soft fried egg and a sprinkling of green onion, you can also add sesame seeds, bacon, seaweed or even kimchi.

Carbonara

By @stayhomemakan

Eggs, and an extra yolk are the secret behind the rich creaminess of carbona made the traditional Italian way.

Ingredients

200 g Guanciale (Italian cured meat)

1 cup parmesan cheese plus more for serving

500 g spaghetti

4 whole eggs + 1 egg yolk

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Stir fry the guanciale over medium heat.

Beat the eggs in a bowl and mix in the cheese.

Cook the spaghetti al dente, about 1 minute less than cooking time on the pasta package.

Drain the pasta (but save the water for later) and add to the pork, stirring over high heat to allow the guanciale flavours to infuse

Turn off the heat. Add the egg mixture and quickly stir to prevent the egg from curdling/ becoming scrambled eggs.

Optional: add some pasta water if the ‘sauce’ appears too thick.

Serve immediately with grounded pepper and more shaved cheese.