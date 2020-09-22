3 recipes that will change your mind about goat meat
Goat meat or more properly, chevon, is one of those meats that most people are wary to try. I've only had it once and didn't enjoy it. But as I haven't learnt, it's not the meat – it's how it's prepared.
It's like steak. Your level of enjoyment depends on how it's prepared. If you are a person who loves steak well done, you definitely won't enjoy it if it's medium rare. The same with chevon.
Adult goat meat is called chevon, while capretto is meat from young goats (kids).
In South Africa, goat meat is usually reserved for special rituals and prayers, and then boiled and eaten with a starch of choice, mostly dombolo or pap. But there’s more to it than that.
I think the Algerians and Moroccans got it right. Their tagines are popular, even getting those who haven't enjoyed goat meat before to change their minds about it.
The recipes we have here will allow you to experience the best parts of chevon. From the pulled shoulder and tagine, to the chops, it's three meals your family will heartily tuck into.
Spicy fried goat chops (Serves 4-6)
Ingredients
olive oil (for frying)
12 goat chops
250ml chopped celery
2 red onions, sliced into wedges
10ml chopped garlic
5ml cumin seeds
5ml coriander seeds
1 red chilli (seeded and chopped)
400g tinned chopped tomatoes
500ml chicken stock
125ml orange juice
maize fritters or rice (for serving)
Method
Heat the oil in a pan and fry the chops until nicely browned.
Place them in an ovenproof dish.
To the pan add the celery, onion and garlic. Fry until soft.
Add the seeds and chilli and fry for a minute.
Add the tomatoes, stock, orange juice and seasoning and bring to the boil.
Pour over the chops and bake in the oven at 180°C for 40-50 minutes until tender.
Serve with maize fritters or rice
Slow-roasted pulled goat shoulder (Serves 4)
6 cloves of garlic, chopped
10ml salt
10ml za'atar spice
10ml sumac spice
60ml olive oil
10ml grated lemon rind
45ml lemon juice
1.5kg goat shoulder
750ml chicken stock
roti (for serving)
Method
Put the garlic and salt in a pestle and mortar and pound until smooth.
Mix in the spices, oil, lemon rind and juice.
Mix well.
Rub this mixture into the meat.
Place in a roasting tin.
Add the stock, cover tightly with foil and roast at 160°C for 3-4 hours or until the meat is falling off the bone.
Remove the meat and when cool enough to handle, shred it finely.
Put the juices from the pan into a pot and boil until reduced and thickened.
Add to the shredded meat.
Serve with roti.
Goat Tagine (Serves 4-6)
Ingredients
30ml olive oil
1kg goat stewing meat
2 large onions, chopped
10ml garlic, chopped
15ml grated ginger
10ml ground cumin
10ml ground coriander
10ml paprika
5ml harrisa ground spice
10ml salt
black pepper
400g tin of chopped tomatoes
500ml lamb or chicken stock
125g dried apricots
50g whole almonds
125ml chopped coriander
pap (for serving)
Method
Heat the oil in a pot and fry the meat in batches until browned.
Remove and set aside.
Add the onion, garlic and ginger and simmer until soft.
Add the spices and fry until fragrant.
Return the meat to the pot and add the tomatoes and stock and simmer covered until the meat is soft (1-2 hours).
Remove the lid and add the apricots and almonds and simmer until the sauce has reduced and thickened.
Stir in the coriander and serve with pap, couscous or rice.