3 recipes to try out this weekend
Weekend suppers are about comfort, and many memories are made through family gatherings around the table for quality time and comforting food.
A weekend is not complete with good food and even better company, and these recipes are sure to get you there.
Whether you are cooking for a few people or a large family, these ideas include all of the hearty, filling dishes that make great leftovers for the week.
We understand that trying something new in the kitchen can seem scary, even if you are a professional at cooking, but there is no better time than this weekend to try some of these recipes
Seafood rice
Ingredients
1 small onion, white, diced
250g mushrooms, white button, sliced
3 tbsp parsley, freshly chopped
4 spring onions, sliced
4 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp butter
500g rice, white, long-grain
5 Saffron strands
400 seafood, mixed
400g Peppadew Piquanté Pepper and olive pasta sauce
300ml vegetable stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Heat oil and butter in a paella pan or large deep frying pan.
Add the onion, mushroom, parsley and spring onion to the pan and sauté for 2 - 3 minutes.
Add the saffron strands and mix through well.
Add the rice and seafood and mix it again.
Add the Peppadew Piquanté Pepper and olive pasta sauce and vegetable stock.
Season, bring to the boil, cover, and reduce the temperature to simmer.
Cook the seafood rice for 30 -35 minutes or until rice is tender.
Spicy beef and mushroom stew
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
15ml oil
400g beef cubes
3 cloves garlic, crushed
8 baby onions, peeled
15ml brandy (optional)
15ml Moroccan harissa paste (alternatively substitute with Thai red curry paste)
1 tin diced tomatoes
750ml beef stock
400g portabella mushrooms
Salt
Milled black pepper
10ml fresh parsley, chopped
To serve
Creamy polenta
Seasonal vegetables
Method
Heat the oil in a pan and fry the beef, in batches, for 2-3 minutes, or until browned.
Transfer the meat to a plate and fry the garlic and onions over a low heat for 5-7 minutes, or until the onions have softened. Increase the heat and return the meat to the pan.
Add the brandy, if using, and cook for 1 minute.
Stir in the paste, tomatoes, and stock and bring to a simmer.
Cover and cook over low heat for 1½ hours.
Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 30 minutes, or until the meat is tender. Season with salt and pepper and top with parsley.
Serve with creamy polenta and seasonal vegetables.
Indian-spiced tomato and egg casserole
Servings: 6
Ingredients
600g fingerling potatoes
Kosher salt
¼ cup of vegetable oil
1 yellow onion, diced
1 poblano pepper, seeded if desired, finely chopped
2 jalapeño peppers, seeded if desired, finely chopped
2 tbsp finely chopped peeled ginger
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground garam masala
½ tsp ground coriander
1 can whole peeled tomatoes
¼ cup chopped
Fresh mint, more for garnish
2 tbsp chopped coriander or basil, more for garnish
6 eggs
Black pepper, as needed
Method
Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with generously salted water. Bring to a boil; cook until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain. When just cool enough to handle, slice into 2cm thick rounds.
While potatoes cook, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until almost tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in peppers and cook for 3 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, cumin, garam masala, and coriander; cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and half teaspoon salt.
Simmer over medium-low heat, breaking up tomatoes with a fork, 15 minutes. Stir in mint and cilantro or basil. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Heat oven to 190 degrees. Place potatoes in a single layer in a 20cm square baking dish. Pour the hot tomato sauce over potatoes. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 20 minutes.
Make six wells in the tomato mixture. Crack eggs into wells and season with salt and pepper. Bake until egg whites are set but yolks are still runny, 8 to 13 minutes, depending on how much the potatoes and sauce cooled before baking. Serve garnished with herbs.