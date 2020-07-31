3 recipes to try out this weekend

Weekend suppers are about comfort, and many memories are made through family gatherings around the table for quality time and comforting food. A weekend is not complete with good food and even better company, and these recipes are sure to get you there. Whether you are cooking for a few people or a large family, these ideas include all of the hearty, filling dishes that make great leftovers for the week. We understand that trying something new in the kitchen can seem scary, even if you are a professional at cooking, but there is no better time than this weekend to try some of these recipes A weekend is not complete with good food and even better company, and these recipes are sure to get you there. Picture: Supplied Seafood rice

Ingredients

1 small onion, white, diced

250g mushrooms, white button, sliced

3 tbsp parsley, freshly chopped

4 spring onions, sliced

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

500g rice, white, long-grain

5 Saffron strands

400 seafood, mixed

400g Peppadew Piquanté Pepper and olive pasta sauce

300ml vegetable stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Heat oil and butter in a paella pan or large deep frying pan.

Add the onion, mushroom, parsley and spring onion to the pan and sauté for 2 - 3 minutes.

Add the saffron strands and mix through well.

Add the rice and seafood and mix it again.

Add the Peppadew Piquanté Pepper and olive pasta sauce and vegetable stock.

Season, bring to the boil, cover, and reduce the temperature to simmer.

Cook the seafood rice for 30 -35 minutes or until rice is tender.

Spicy beef and mushroom stew

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

15ml oil

400g beef cubes

3 cloves garlic, crushed

8 baby onions, peeled

15ml brandy (optional)

15ml Moroccan harissa paste (alternatively substitute with Thai red curry paste)

1 tin diced tomatoes

750ml beef stock

400g portabella mushrooms

Salt

Milled black pepper

10ml fresh parsley, chopped

To serve

Creamy polenta

Seasonal vegetables

Method

Heat the oil in a pan and fry the beef, in batches, for 2-3 minutes, or until browned.

Transfer the meat to a plate and fry the garlic and onions over a low heat for 5-7 minutes, or until the onions have softened. Increase the heat and return the meat to the pan.

Add the brandy, if using, and cook for 1 minute.

Stir in the paste, tomatoes, and stock and bring to a simmer.

Cover and cook over low heat for 1½ hours.

Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 30 minutes, or until the meat is tender. Season with salt and pepper and top with parsley.

Serve with creamy polenta and seasonal vegetables.

Indian-spiced tomato and egg casserole

Servings: 6

Ingredients

600g fingerling potatoes

Kosher salt

¼ cup of vegetable oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 poblano pepper, seeded if desired, finely chopped

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded if desired, finely chopped

2 tbsp finely chopped peeled ginger

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground garam masala

½ tsp ground coriander

1 can whole peeled tomatoes

¼ cup chopped

Fresh mint, more for garnish

2 tbsp chopped coriander or basil, more for garnish

6 eggs

Black pepper, as needed

Method

Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with generously salted water. Bring to a boil; cook until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain. When just cool enough to handle, slice into 2cm thick rounds.

While potatoes cook, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until almost tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in peppers and cook for 3 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, cumin, garam masala, and coriander; cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and half teaspoon salt.

Simmer over medium-low heat, breaking up tomatoes with a fork, 15 minutes. Stir in mint and cilantro or basil. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Heat oven to 190 degrees. Place potatoes in a single layer in a 20cm square baking dish. Pour the hot tomato sauce over potatoes. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

Make six wells in the tomato mixture. Crack eggs into wells and season with salt and pepper. Bake until egg whites are set but yolks are still runny, 8 to 13 minutes, depending on how much the potatoes and sauce cooled before baking. Serve garnished with herbs.