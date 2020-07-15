3 roasted winter fruit recipes to try

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Whether it’s dolloped over peaks of pavlova, spooned over scones or swirled through cheesecake, roasted fruit is a delicious addition to any dish.

There are so many wonderful fruits in season during the winter months.

Papayas, pears, pineapple and figs are in abundance in grocery stores and perhaps in your fruit bowl too.





If you’re looking to try something new with your fruit, roasting them with herbs, spices and other delicious ingredients will turn them into something utterly divine that can be served alongside anything from baked Camembert to your morning bowl of porridge.





Enhancing the flavour, making them even juicier with caramalised edges, roasted fruit can be served either warm or hot.





These recipes for roasted fruit include various ways of incorporating them into meals, however you can serve them any which way that appeals to you.





3 roasted winter fruit recipes to try:





Roasted papaya

By @the_sunkissed_kitchen









Ingredients





1 medium papaya

2 tbsp lime juice

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp toasted coconut flakes

Lime slices (for serving)

Quinoa puffs (optional, for serving)

4 scoops of your favourite coconut ice cream





Instructions





Preheat oven to 180°C

Cut papaya in half and scoop out the seeds.

Sprinkle with lime juice and cinnamon, and roast for approximately 25 minutes.

Serve with ice cream, toasted coconut, quinoa puffs and sliced lime.





Balsamic roasted pears

By @foolproofliving









Ingredients





2 tablespoons unsalted butter⁣

2 Bosc pears, halved lengthwise⁣

5 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar⁣

¼ cup ricotta or creme fraiche⁣

3 tablespoons honey⁣

Handful of pistachios⁣

⁣

Instructions





Preheat the oven to 205 degrees.

Place the butter on a baking pan and let it melt in the oven for a minute or so.

Carefully take it out of the oven and place the pears cut side down. Bake for 25 minutes. Take it out of the oven, turn the pears cut side up, drizzle with balsamic vinegar, and roast for 5 more minutes. ⁣

When ready to serve, smear a plate with some creme fraiche.

Place pears on top.

Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with pistachios.⁣





Roasted figs with honey

By @foodbyaleksd





Ingredients





2 figs

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of brown sugar

Pinch of cinnamon





Instructions





Preheat the oven to 180 on the fan setting.

Cut the figs into 8 segments, transfer them onto a baking paper lined tray, brush with honey, sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon and roast for 10minutes.

Serve over porridge or a meal of your choice.



