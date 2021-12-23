3 salad recipes to serve with Christmas lunch
Share this article:
It's not all roast turkey and glazed ham at Christmas time in South Africa. Spoiled as we are for fresh ingredients, these big and bold salads are fine additions to an Mzansi summer Christmas spread.
Couscous salad
Ingredients
2 cups Pouyoukas plain couscous
1 cup Pouyoukas chickpeas prepared as per pack instructions
2 cups boiling water
2 tbsp olive oil, divided
½ tsp salt
¾ cup raisins
¼ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp ground coriander
Seeds from 1 pomegranate
¼ cup coriander, chopped
Method
Add two cups of boiling water to the two cups of couscous in a bowl. Add one tablespoon of olive oil, salt, raisins, and spices. Stir to mix. Cover and leave until the water is absorbed and the couscous is tender for about 5-10 minutes.
Remove the lid, fluff the couscous with a fork, add remaining oil, and prepare chickpeas.
Reserve some for garnish, stir in pomegranate seeds and coriander.
Serves 6-8 as a side dish.
Recipe by Pouyoukas Food.
The Kyoto salad
Ingredients
1 cup shelled edamame beans
1 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
½ cup diced mango
½ cup diced cucumber
2 tbsp diced red onion
Salt and pepper to taste
Black sesame seeds and micro herbs for garnishing
Dressing
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tsp red wine vinegar
2 tsp lemon juice
½ tsp crushed garlic
Method
Cook the edamame beans according to the package instructions.
Mix the salad ingredients in a bowl and season generously with salt and pepper.
Whisk the dressing ingredients, pour over the salad and toss gently to combine.
Chill in the fridge. When ready to serve, garnish with black sesame seeds and micro herbs.
Recipe by cookbook author Chantal Lascaris.
Roasted beetroot and strawberry salad
Ingredients
2 oranges (zest and juice)
30ml olive oil
Salt and pepper for seasoning
150g beetroot
300g arugula
250g strawberries
100g Boursin cheese
40g savoury trail mix
Method
For the dressing, in a screw-top jar shake and combine the orange juice, oil, kosher salt, and pepper.
To roast beets, preheat the oven to 180ºC. Wash and trim beets.
Cut the beetroot into wedges, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper, with some orange zest. Roast beetroot for 20 minutes or until soft. Once ready, chill your beetroot.
Line a large serving platter with the arugula.
Top arugula with beet-dressing mixture and toss well. Top with the strawberries then with Boursin cheese. Sprinkle with savoury trail mix. Serve immediately.