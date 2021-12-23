3 salad recipes to serve with Christmas lunch

It's not all roast turkey and glazed ham at Christmas time in South Africa. Spoiled as we are for fresh ingredients, these big and bold salads are fine additions to an Mzansi summer Christmas spread. Couscous salad

Ingredients 2 cups Pouyoukas plain couscous 1 cup Pouyoukas chickpeas prepared as per pack instructions

2 cups boiling water 2 tbsp olive oil, divided ½ tsp salt

¾ cup raisins ¼ tsp cinnamon ½ tsp paprika

½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp ground coriander Seeds from 1 pomegranate

¼ cup coriander, chopped Method Add two cups of boiling water to the two cups of couscous in a bowl. Add one tablespoon of olive oil, salt, raisins, and spices. Stir to mix. Cover and leave until the water is absorbed and the couscous is tender for about 5-10 minutes.

Remove the lid, fluff the couscous with a fork, add remaining oil, and prepare chickpeas. Reserve some for garnish, stir in pomegranate seeds and coriander. Serves 6-8 as a side dish.

Recipe by Pouyoukas Food. The Kyoto salad Ingredients

1 cup shelled edamame beans 1 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed ½ cup diced mango

½ cup diced cucumber 2 tbsp diced red onion Salt and pepper to taste

Black sesame seeds and micro herbs for garnishing Dressing 2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp red wine vinegar 2 tsp lemon juice ½ tsp crushed garlic

Method Cook the edamame beans according to the package instructions. Mix the salad ingredients in a bowl and season generously with salt and pepper.

Whisk the dressing ingredients, pour over the salad and toss gently to combine. Chill in the fridge. When ready to serve, garnish with black sesame seeds and micro herbs. Recipe by cookbook author Chantal Lascaris.

Roasted beetroot and strawberry salad Ingredients 2 oranges (zest and juice)

30ml olive oil Salt and pepper for seasoning 150g beetroot

300g arugula 250g strawberries 100g Boursin cheese

40g savoury trail mix Method For the dressing, in a screw-top jar shake and combine the orange juice, oil, kosher salt, and pepper.

To roast beets, preheat the oven to 180ºC. Wash and trim beets. Cut the beetroot into wedges, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper, with some orange zest. Roast beetroot for 20 minutes or until soft. Once ready, chill your beetroot. Line a large serving platter with the arugula.