3 savoury and sweet flavoured butters to make at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Butter is a humble ingredient, but slather it onto toast, melt it on hot corn straight off the braai or add a pat onto a stack of crumpets with golden syrup and you’ve immediately transformed your dish into something rich and flavourful.

Flavoured butters are useful to have on hand. Grilling prawns? Simply add a knob of parsley and garlic butter to your pan for easy cooking. What about something sweet, like freshly baked banana bread? Serve every slice warm with lashing of cinnamon and honey butter for an instant upgrade.

Making your own flavoured butter at home is simple and only requires a few basic ingredients. So, whether you’re looking to add an element of decadence to your breakfast, brunch or dinner table or want to make a batch to freeze for cooking convenience, these flavoured butter recipes could be what you’re looking for.





3 flavoured butter recipes to make at home:





Whipped cinnamon and honey butter

By @7_empty_plates









From corn bread to muffins and pastries, this sweet butter pairs perfectly with freshly baked goods. Or, if you’re feeling fancy, spoon it over porridge to take breakfast from drab to delish.





Ingredients





½ cup salted butter, softened to room temperature⁣

¼ cup powdered sugar⁣

¼ cup honey⁣

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon





Instructions





Using a hand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip all of the ingredients together until light, fluffy, and smooth.

Drizzle with more honey for serving, if desired.

Serve at room temperature with baked goods, or warm rolls of our choice.





Herb butter

By @ricola_uk









Dinner rolls will never be quite as nice after eating them with a thick spread of herb butter. You can also incorporate this savoury flavoured butter into other dishes, stir it into rice, add it to a hot pan while searing steak or even add it to soups, vegetables and fish dishes.





Ingredients





2 cups of softened butter

Handful of your favourite herbs (thyme, sage, rosemary)

1tbsp sea salt





Instructions





Sort the herbs, then wash and dry them.

Pluck the leaves from the stems and chop finely.

Grind the sea salt with a mortar and pestle.

Blend with the butter until it forms small peaks.

Now add the herbs. You can also add the zest of an untreated lemon, or fresh grated garlic for an extra special kick.

Wrapped in shrink wrap, the herb flavored butter will keep for at least a week in the fridge.





Strawberry butter

By @fromtiffanieskitchen









This whipped creamy strawberry butter is what dreams are made of. Serve with hot scones, French toast, croissants, or crumpets with extra drizzles of honey for a indulgent finish.





Ingredients





1 stick of butter softened

7 large strawberries ripe & juicy

2 tbsp agave or honey

½ tsp sugar

1 tbsp water





Instructions





Dice the strawberries into tiny pieces.

Using a hand mixer, on low speed, whip the butter and strawberries together until creamy and smooth. This will take about 3-4 minutes.

Add remaining ingredients and blend for about 1 minute.



