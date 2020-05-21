3 simple and delicious air fryer recipes you have to try

Air fryers are powerful little convection ovens that rapidly circulate hot air, cooking meals in a fraction of the time compared to other appliances without compromising on flavour.

If you’ve recently invested in one of these nifty kitchen gadgets, but have yet to discover its more elaborate uses (other than cooking up perfectly crisp fish fingers), boy, are you in for a treat.

From tender chicken nuggets in a crunchy breading to delicious pastries, here are three air fryer recipes you’ll absolutely love.





Pretzel crusted chicken nuggets by @nikki_booch









Chicken nuggets are the ultimate finger food, they are the highlight of every party, every game-night and now, they can be a staple in your home with this simple recipe.





Ingredients





½ kg of chicken tenders

½ cup almond flour

½ cup coconut flour

150g bag of pretzels (crushed)

2 eggs

1 tbsp honey mustard

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp black pepper





Method





Cut chicken tenders into nugget-sized pieces.

Assemble 3 separate bowls, for dipping stations.

In the first bowl, combine almond flour, coconut flour, paprika and black pepper.

In the second bowl, whisk 2 eggs with honey mustard.

In the third bowl, add crushed pretzels.

Dip chicken nuggets in flour mixture, egg mixture, and pretzel coating (in that order).

Repeat until all chicken nuggets have been breaded.

Place chicken nuggets in an air fryer at 200 degrees for 10 minutes — add additional time depending on how crispy you like them.





Potato skins with the works by @fitslowcookerqueen









Indulgent, salty and the perfect side, these loaded skins would perfectly complement a steak dinner, lamb chops or could even stand alone as the main event.





Ingredients





4 medium sized russet potatoes, baked

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil or cooking spray

Pinch salt and pepper

½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded

4 pieces of bacon, cooked & crumbled

1 green onion, sliced





Method





Make sure the potatoes are cooked and cooled then cut each potato lengthwise.

Using a small spoon, scoop out most of the flesh.

Preheat the air fryer to 175 degrees.

Rub the inside the potato shells evenly with olive oil or spray with cooking spray.

Add a pinch of salt to each potato then place in the air fryer pan, hollowed out side up.

Cook for 5 minutes or until the edges start to crisp.

Fill potatoes evenly with bacon, cheese, and green onions.

Cook again for 5 – 7 minutes or until the cheese is melted.





Jam turnovers









Simple, yet delicious, there’s nothing more satisfying than flaky pastry oozing with a tart fruity jam.





Ingredients





Sheet of puff pastry

1 heaped tbsp jam of your choice

1 beaten egg

Icing sugar, for dusting

Clotted cream for serving





Method





Heat air fryer to 160 degrees.

Unroll the pastry dough and place on a lightly floured-dusted surface.

Cut the pastry into even squares (about 6).

Dollop the jam in the centre of each square.

Fold in half so it resembles a triangle then seal the edges by pressing down with a fork and brush with the egg.

Place a baking sheet on the air fryer basket and bake the turnovers for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown.

Dust with the icing sugar and serve with the clotted cream.



