Spring has sprung! This season is always very exciting as most of our favourite spring fruits have started to show up in supermarkets.

From apricots, blackberries, cherries, plums, apples to bananas, you can make the most of these in-season fruits by making your own home-made jam that you can indulge in on hot days.

At the end of the day, jams are one of the simplest and most rewarding ways to preserve your fruits.

Here are some of the recipes you can try.

Cherry Jam

This simple cherry jam is made with just three ingredients, is soft set and tastes out of this world.

Ingredients

750g cherries

500g granulated sugar

1 lemon juice

Method

Wash and pit all the cherries and cut three quarters of them in half, leaving the other quarter whole.

Put in a preserving pan (or large deep pan) along with the lemon juice and set over a low heat.

Use a potato masher to lightly crush the cherries and simmer gently until cooked (about 7 minutes).

Add sugar and heat through on very low until all the sugar has dissolved (running a wooden spoon around the pan will help you know as the sugar will scratch if still solid).

Bring to a rolling boil and time for 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and drizzle a few drops of jam on to a chilled saucer.

Place saucer into fridge for a minute and then run your finger through the jam, it's ready if it forms a crinkle and is tacky.

If not quite ready boil for another couple of minutes at a time and re-test.

Once ready ladle into hot jars and place lids on immediately. If using wax discs and cellophane, lay on the wax discs, wait until cool and then top with cellophane and rubber bands.

Recipe by Fab Food For All.

Strawberry Chia Seed Jam

This easy four-ingredient strawberry chia seed jam is the simplest jam you can make.

Ingredients

2 cups fresh strawberries, stems removed

3tsp fresh lemon juice

3tbsp chia seeds

Pure maple syrup, to taste

Method

Place strawberries in a food processor and pulse until the desired consistency is reached.

Transfer mixture to a bowl and add the lemon juice and chia seeds. Mixed until combined.

Add maple syrup, one tablespoon at a time and taste after each addition. Repeat until the desired sweetness is reached.

Transfer mixture to a jar.

Close jar and refrigerate for at least six hours for the jam to set.

Recipe by Delightful Adventures.

Easy Blackberry and Apple Jam

A simple and delicious blackberry and apple Jam where the fruits are all cooked in one pot.

Ingredients

300ml water

500g apples peeled, and cut into beery sized chunks

600g blackberries, washed and drained

1.1kg sugar

Method

Put the water and apple chunks in a preserving pan and simmer gently until soft .

Add the blackberries, bring to the boil and simmer until soft.

Add the sugar off the heat stirring to dissolve the crystals.

Heat the pan gently to ensure all the sugar dissolves, then boil rapidly for ten minutes stirring regularly.

Take off the heat and test a large drop of jam on a chilled saucer and if it crinkles after a couple of minutes it’s ready.

Recipe by Fab Food For All.