Halloween season is in full swing.

This is one of the most fun "holidays" out there. Not only do you get to dress up, but you get to eat a lot of nice food too.

So when you have finished transforming the house into a haunted mansion and have your scary costume all planned out, do try these recipes to complete your spooky day because it is not Halloween unless there are spooky snacks and delicious homemade treats.

Gluten Free Graveyard Cupcakes

These creepy Gluten Free Graveyard Cupcakes are so easy to make that you can even get the kids involved – another great way to help keep them on their gluten free diets!

Serves:8

Ingredients

4 large eggs

¾ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup cold water

1 box chocolate cake mix

1 tub gluten free ready-made chocolate frosting

18 Oreos

Gluten free white decorating icing

Gluten free gummy worms and jelly beans

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Celsius. Line 18 standard muffin cups with paper cupcake liners.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the eggs, vegetable oil, and water. Whisk for 2 minutes. Slowly add the cake mix and whisk until combined – the batter should be slightly lumpy; do not over mix.

Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups and bake for 15 – 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and the tops spring back when lightly touched. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes and then remove and transfer them to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Frost the cooled cupcakes with frosting.

Twist the Oreos to separate into two halves. Scrape the frosting from the middle and discard. Cut the bottom third off of half the cookies. Place the smaller cut portion in a plastic food storage bag along with the remaining cookie halves. Using a rolling pin, crush the cookies until they resemble dirt. Sprinkle crumbs on top of the frosted cupcakes.

With the decorating icing, write on the side of the cut cookies that the filling used to be on. Make sure that the flat side of the cookie is the bottom of the tombstone. You can write things like RIP, Boo, or people’s initials. Stick the cookies into the frosting and prop up the back with a toothpick, if needed. Cut the gummy worms in half and stick a half into each side of the cupcakes. Place 2 jelly bean “grubs” on each cupcake.

Recipe by Chef Carol.

Pumpkin Pudding

This is perfect as a fun Halloween treat or a Thanksgiving dessert.

Ingredients

444ml organic canned pumpkin puree

3tsp pumpkin pie spice

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1tsp vanilla extract

3tbsp pure maple syrup

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp chia seeds

Cup coconut cream

Whipped Coconut Cream

¼ cup coconut cream

⅓ tsp vanilla extract

Method

Combine pumpkin puree, coconut cream, pumpkin spice, nutmeg, vanilla extract, maple syrup and salt in a food processor or blender.

Mix on high for 1 -2 minutes, scraping down sides as needed, until fully combined and smooth.

Taste and add additional maple syrup or pumpkin pie spice, as desired.

Pour into a medium mixing bowl and add chia seeds. Stir to combine.

Cover and place in refrigerator overnight.

Serve with coconut whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon.

Whipped Coconut Cream

Combine ingredients in a small mixing bowl and whisk together.

Recipe by The Wooden Skillet.

Jack O'Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Making these for Halloween dinner for your kids will make the wait for after-dinner candy a little less painful.

Ingredients

8 medium orange bell peppers

1kg ground chicken or turkey

340g package of cauliflower

1 small onion , chopped

2 cloves garlic , minced

½ tsp salt

1 ½ cups shredded Mexican blend cheese , divided

1 jar salsa , divided

1 cup corn

1 cup black beans , rinsed and drained

Method

Cut off (and reserve) the top of each pepper. Remove and discard cores and seeds. Using a sharp paring knife, carve a Jack O'Lantern face into each pepper. Arrange peppers and tops upright in a large baking dish.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Celcius. Cook chicken, broccoli, onion, garlic and salt in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until turkey is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Stir in 1 cup cheese, 1 cup salsa, corn, and black beans.

Evenly fill peppers with chicken mixture. Top each pepper with remaining sauce. Place the reserved tops on each pepper. Cover and bake 25 minutes or until hot. Remove cover, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Place pepper tops on peppers before serving.

Recipe by Chef Lauren.