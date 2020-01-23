If you have diabetes, knowing what to serve and eat for family dinners can be tough and challenging.

However, these tasty recipes make it easier, and the whole family can enjoy them as well.

The right diet and diabetic recipes play an important role in keeping blood sugar levels under control.

Pumpkin Chia Seeds Pudding

Pumpkin Chia Seeds Pudding is the seasonal comfort food you want right now. It’s easy to make and perfect for everyone, even for the picky eater.

Ingredients

1 ½ cup unsweetened almond milk (or a non-dairy milk of your choice)

2 tablespoon Organic Yacon Root syrup

½ cup pumpkin purée

1 tsp Organic Ceylon Cinnamon powder

¼ teaspoon Ginger powder

¼ teaspoon Nutmeg powder

Pinch of cloves

Pinch of salt

¼ cup Organic Black Chia seeds

Toppings of your choice

Method

Add all of the ingredients except for the Chia seeds into a bowl and whisk it well.

Add in the Chia seeds and mix it till well combined.

Let it set in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight.

Serve with toppings of your choice and enjoy.

To intensify the flavours, you may want to add more spices to the mix.

Recipe by Nature Super Foods.

Air Fryer Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Air Fryer Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos are a fantastically delicious low carb appetizer. Filled with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon, they get wonderfully crispy in the air fryer.

Ingredients

Serving: 6

1 package cream cheese, softened

1 tbsp mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of salt

12 fresh or pickled jalapenos

6 slices bacon

Method

In a medium bowl, use a hand held mixer to beat cream cheese, mayonnaise, garlic powder, and salt until smooth.

Cut a sliver out of the top of each jalapeno and scoop out the seeds and ribs.

Fill jalapenos with cream cheese mixture.

Cut each bacon piece in half. Wrap a piece of bacon around each jalapeno. Secure with a toothpick.

Place in air fryer. You may need to cook them in 2 batches. Cook for about 12 minutes or until bacon is crispy.

Recipe by Skinny Southern Recipes.

No-Bake Shakeology Balls

They might not look like a fancy delicacy but they will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ingredients

⁣1/2 cup raw mixed nuts, finely chopped⁣

½ cup Chocolate Plant-Based Vegan Shakeology⁣

½ cup dry old-fashioned rolled oats⁣

½ cup all-natural creamy almond butter⁣

3 tbsp honey⁣

⁣Method

Combine nuts, Shakeology, and oats in a medium bowl; mix well.⁣

Add almond butter and honey; mix well with a rubber spatula or clean hands.⁣

Roll in balls about the size of a ping pong ball.

Recipe by Teale Krause.