3 things you can do with chickpeas

Chickpeas are loved all around the world. Canned or dried, they have got a prime spot in pantries. Chickpeas are notably versatile and have got it all, the taste, texture, and accessibility. What’s not to love about them? Research shows that eating chickpeas can help with weight management, regulate insulin and glucose, and prevent heart disease. When it comes to recipes, there is so much more to chickpeas than them being puréed into a bowl of a creamy dip. Here are three recipes that prove chickpeas deserve so, so much more. Moroccan-spiced chickpeas are simmered in a sauce of fire-roasted tomatoes and then spooned atop couscous that's cooked and fluffed to perfection. Picture from Instagram. Moroccan-spiced chickpea glow bowl Ingredients Moroccan-spiced Chickpeas

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp each – chili powder and cumin

1 tsp each – turmeric and garam masala

1 tsp sea salt

Dash of each -cinnamon and cayenne (to taste)

2 400g cans chickpeas

2 400g cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes

Bowls:

Cucumbers

Couscous

Mint, parsley, coriander

Yoghurt or hummus

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Toasted pita wedges

Method

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion; saute until soft. Add garlic, spices, salt, and chickpeas – stir until very fragrant. Add the tomatoes (undrained) and simmer for 20 minutes while you prep the other ingredients.

Chop the cucumber, cook the couscous, and mince the herbs. Arrange bowls with desired amounts of all ingredients.

Chickpea chips. Picture: Chris Collingridge.

Chickpea chips

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500ml water

250ml chickpea flour

Salt and pepper

30ml olive oil, plus extra for brushing

Oil, for frying

Sea salt

Sweet chilli and lemon wedges, for serving

Method

Bring the water to a boil in a pot. When boiling, add the chickpea flour in a steady stream and whisk constantly to prevent lumps.

Add the salt and pepper.

Turn down the heat, stir in the olive oil and simmer for a minute.

Brush a small baking sheet with some extra oil and scrape the chickpea mixture onto it.

Spread in an even layer and allow to cool slightly. Cover loosely with cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Cut the chickpea mixture into French fries and blot any excess moisture with a paper towel.

Heat 1cm of oil in a frying pan and, working in batches, fry the chips until crispy and golden all over. Drain on a paper towel and season with sea salt.

Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce and lemon wedges.

Avocado and Chocolate Hummus with Cinnamon Roasted Chickpeas. Picture: Phillip Santos

Recipe by Angela Day.

Avocado and chocolate hummus with cinnamon roasted chickpeas

Ingredients for the hummus

1 cup dates, stones and soaked in warm water

¾ cup of water

2 avocados

1 can chickpeas

4tbsp cocoa

1tsp vanilla

1tsp caramel essence

Pinch pink Himalayan salt

180ml water

Ingredients for the roasted chickpeas

½ can chickpeas, drained and patted dry

½ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Method

Drain the dates. Place all the ingredients except the water in a food processor and whizz to combine. Add water as necessary to create a smooth consistency.

To make the roasted chickpeas, toss the chickpeas with cinnamon and salt and place on a non-stick baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven for 15 - 20 minutes until golden and crunchy.

Serve with fruit, shortbread biscuits, or plain crackers.

Recipe by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.