3 things you can do with chickpeas
Chickpeas are loved all around the world. Canned or dried, they have got a prime spot in pantries.
Chickpeas are notably versatile and have got it all, the taste, texture, and accessibility. What’s not to love about them?
Research shows that eating chickpeas can help with weight management, regulate insulin and glucose, and prevent heart disease. When it comes to recipes, there is so much more to chickpeas than them being puréed into a bowl of a creamy dip. Here are three recipes that prove chickpeas deserve so, so much more.
Moroccan-spiced chickpea glow bowl
Ingredients
Moroccan-spiced Chickpeas
1 tbsp olive oil
¼ cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tbsp each – chili powder and cumin
1 tsp each – turmeric and garam masala
1 tsp sea salt
Dash of each -cinnamon and cayenne (to taste)
2 400g cans chickpeas
2 400g cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes
Bowls:
Cucumbers
Couscous
Mint, parsley, coriander
Yoghurt or hummus
Olive oil
Lemon juice
Toasted pita wedges
Method
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion; saute until soft. Add garlic, spices, salt, and chickpeas – stir until very fragrant. Add the tomatoes (undrained) and simmer for 20 minutes while you prep the other ingredients.
Chop the cucumber, cook the couscous, and mince the herbs. Arrange bowls with desired amounts of all ingredients.
Chickpea chips
Serves: 4
Ingredients
500ml water
250ml chickpea flour
Salt and pepper
30ml olive oil, plus extra for brushing
Oil, for frying
Sea salt
Sweet chilli and lemon wedges, for serving
Method
Bring the water to a boil in a pot. When boiling, add the chickpea flour in a steady stream and whisk constantly to prevent lumps.
Add the salt and pepper.
Turn down the heat, stir in the olive oil and simmer for a minute.
Brush a small baking sheet with some extra oil and scrape the chickpea mixture onto it.
Spread in an even layer and allow to cool slightly. Cover loosely with cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Cut the chickpea mixture into French fries and blot any excess moisture with a paper towel.
Heat 1cm of oil in a frying pan and, working in batches, fry the chips until crispy and golden all over. Drain on a paper towel and season with sea salt.
Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce and lemon wedges.
Recipe by Angela Day.
Avocado and chocolate hummus with cinnamon roasted chickpeas
Ingredients for the hummus
1 cup dates, stones and soaked in warm water
¾ cup of water
2 avocados
1 can chickpeas
4tbsp cocoa
1tsp vanilla
1tsp caramel essence
Pinch pink Himalayan salt
180ml water
Ingredients for the roasted chickpeas
½ can chickpeas, drained and patted dry
½ tsp cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Method
Drain the dates. Place all the ingredients except the water in a food processor and whizz to combine. Add water as necessary to create a smooth consistency.
To make the roasted chickpeas, toss the chickpeas with cinnamon and salt and place on a non-stick baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven for 15 - 20 minutes until golden and crunchy.
Serve with fruit, shortbread biscuits, or plain crackers.
Recipe by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.