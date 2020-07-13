3 tips on how to grill vegetables perfectly

One of the highlights of the winter season is the wonderful abundance of vegetables, and grilling these vegetables can give them a delicious, smokey aroma. Vegetables on the grill can also add some amazing flavours to dishes like BBQ. But, when it comes to grilling, you should know that preparing the best-grilled vegetables possible involves more than just choosing good vegetables to grill. According to wikiHow, below is how you can complement your main dish with delicious tasting grilled vegetables and unleash a new level of culinary creativity. Grilling vegetables is simple, fast, and delicious. Setting up the grill Get the grill hot. If you have a gas grill, preheat on medium for at least 10 minutes. If you are using a charcoal grill, wait until the charcoal is good and gray. Clean the grill. Once it is hot, this will be easy to do. Grab your grill brush and get each nook and cranny of the grate. Then, dab a paper towel in oil and wipe it down to prevent sticking. You'll be glad you did this later when half of your vegetables don't end up seared to the grate.

Preparing the vegetables

Boil certain vegetables. Dense root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and beets take this extra step. They need to be precooked to let the grilling take effect. Boil them until they're partially cooked (only just starting to get tender) and proceed as normal.

Wash the veggies and pat them dry. Though raw vegetables are delicious and great for you, they still need to be clean. Run them under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel.

Grilling vegetables is simple, fast, and delicious. Picture: Supplied

Slice up certain kinds. Asparagus, big Portobello mushrooms, and corn on the cob don't need to be cut up, but onions, zucchini, and pepper are grilled best when sliced.

Oil them up. This way, they will not stick to the grill, you will get those restaurant-like grill marks, and they will be delicious. You don't want the oil soaking the vegetables and dripping off in a stream, but you do want them coated evenly.

Grilling the vegetables

Consider the size of each vegetable when placing on the grill. You will need different apparatuses for varying sizes. Large pieces can be placed directly on, but if they're too small they'll fall through the grate.

Grilling vegetables is simple, fast, and delicious. Picture: Supplied

Start grilling! You will want to keep an eye on the vegetables as certain ones take longer than others do. Namely eggplant and onion, even if they're cut up.

Monitor for when it's donw. Once the vegetables are all on, keep an eye on them. Your peppers may finish twice as fast as your eggplant, so stay on the watch. If they're going too fast, move them to the edges of the grill where it's not as hot.