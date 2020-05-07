3 tips on how to make the perfect gourmet burger

Everyone likes their burger dressed up and done differently. I prefer mine well done, piled high with cheese, onion, lettuce, and avocado, with a few fries on the side. But, however you like it, there are a few basic rules to abide by for the best burger ever, and here’s how to make the perfect Granny Mouse Burger called the Crumbed Mushroom, Beef, and Jalapeno Burger. The ultimate beef patty Remember that the type of patty used is still central to making that juicy burger. Although ready-made patties are available from supermarkets and butcheries, homemade always rules and a good quality mince with your own seasonings always come up tops. Whether you are making beef, chicken, fish, or vegetarian patties, make sure that you use quality protein and then add the appropriate seasonings depending on your choice. Good cooking

There are many ways to cook a burger and both the different methods (grilling, frying, baking, or even braaing) will contribute to its taste – as will whether you choose to make sure it is well cooked or rate. A gourmet burger made with quality beef, for example, shouldn’t be overcooked or burnt to a crisp as it will lose all its flavorful juices and moistness. Chicken, on the other hand, should always be well cooked and can even be marinated to prevent it from drying out.

Toppings

There’s almost an infinite number of toppings that one can add to a burger. The old school and most common way are to add lettuce, tomato, and cheese. But a gourmet burger is so much more than that and creative topping can include anything from blue cheese, grilled onions, and mushrooms to avocado, bacon, pineapple, and pickles. Then there are endless types of different sauces – mushroom, barbeque, béarnaise sauces, and more.

the perfect Granny Mouse Burger called the Crumbed Mushroom, Beef, and Jalapeno Burger. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

Pattie

1kg beef mince

½ onion finely diced

4 eggs

100g bread crumbs

30g parsley finely chopped

15g salt

15g pepper

10 brown mushrooms

6 eggs beaten

200g breadcrumbs

200g flour

100g sliced jalapeno

500g mozzarella cheese

100g sliced gherkins

15 slices of tomato

100g mixed salad leaves

Method

In a large mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients for the Pattie. Mix well and allow to rest in the fridge for 2 hours.

Once rested, portion into 5 and shape each one with a burger mould or a large cookie cutter. Ensure that you press down hard so that the burger Pattie is compact and does not crumble when cooking. Wrap with cling wrap and store in the fridge overnight or for about 12 hours.

Heat up a griddle pan till it begins to smoke. Coat the burger Pattie lightly with oil before cooking on the griddle. Allow cooking for about 5 min before flipping it over, if there is some resistance or it continues to stick to the pan. Do not force it or the burger will crumble, instead continue to cook for a further 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat on the other side.

Place the burger patties in a roasting tray, top them with the jalapeno and mozzarella. Cook in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius until the cheese begins to melt.

For the bun: Coat the mushrooms first in the flour, followed by the eggs, then the breadcrumbs. Deep fry the crumbed mushrooms until the breadcrumbs turn a slight golden brown. Remove the mushrooms, then transfer onto a baking tray and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes until the mushrooms are cooked through.

To build the burger: place one mushroom inside facing up, layer this with the mixed salad leaves, then the tomato and gherkins. Top this with the beef Pattie and the second crumbed mushroom.

This can be served with either chips or salad.



