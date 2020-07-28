3 vegan desserts to try this winter

Winter is all about comfort food and a little bit of indulgence. With cooler temperatures and less time outside, comes the opportunity to enjoy some winter baking. Baking is one of the perfect ways to unwind after a stressful day or to pass the time on a cold and rainy weekend. Ingredients such as chocolate, almonds, and in-season fruits make the perfect dessert ingredients for the colder months. Below are vegan recipes that will help you feel those winter vibes and have you enjoying the season to its fullest. Chocolate fudge cookie. Picture from Instagram (Panaceas Pantry) Chocolate fudge cookie Ingredients

1 ¼ cups plain flour

½ cup processed cocoa

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1tsp instant coffee

½ cup of raw sugar

2tsp vanilla extract

⅓ cup coconut oil, melted

¼ cup plus 1 tbsp almond milk

Method

Preheat the oven to 170 C and line a tray.

Sift in dry ingredients to a large mixing bowl, combine well.

Add remaining ingredients (from sugar downwards) and fold to just combine. Don’t over mix.

Scoop out cookie dough into balls around 2 Tbsp in size, place on the prepared tray, and flatten slightly. Make sure you leave a gap between each to allow room to spread.

Bake for 11-14 minutes, then remove from heat. Allow cookies to cool for 5 minutes, then turn onto a wire rack to cool completely.

To serve, scoop out a ball of Ice cream, and sandwich between 2 cookies. Embrace the messy, drippy deliciousness.

Recipe from Panaceas Pantry.

Blackberry white chocolate tart

Ingredients

Crust⁣

1 cup gluten-free flour or oat flour ⁣

1 cup almond meal⁣

2 tbsp pure maple syrup ⁣

¼ cup of coconut oil ⁣

Pinch of salt optional⁣

⁣Filling ⁣

¾ cup cashews, soaked⁣

1 cup fresh blackberries ⁣

200g dairy-free white chocolate ⁣

2 canned full fat coconut milk ⁣

¼ cup pure maple syrup ⁣

1 tsp agar agar powder⁣

¼ tsp Sapphire Wolfberry powder for the colour (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a tart pan. Set aside. ⁣

In a food processor, combine crust ingredients ⁣and pulse to combine. You should get a moist mixture that can be easily moulded. Firmly press into the bottom and up the sides of the tart tin. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the crust is golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let it cool while you're preparing the filling.⁣

⁣Put the blackberries and 2 tbsp of water into a saucepan over medium heat. Mash the blackberries as they begin to heat up. Strain it through a fine-mesh sieve. Allow cooling. ⁣

Add white chocolate, coconut cream into a saucepan and place on the stove on low heat. When the mixture becomes warm and chocolate has melted, add the agar-agar, super colour powder, and maple syrup. Stirring constantly, cook until agar completely dissolves. ⁣

Recipe by Mei Yee.

Fluffy chocolate chip cookies

Fluffy chocolate chip cookies

Serve: 2

Ingredients

2 cups of unsweetened plant milk

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 cup oat flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp baking powder

½ cup of dairy-free chocolate chips

Pinch of salt

Method

Add plant milk, vinegar, and maple syrup to a bowl and let sit for about 10 minutes.

Stir in baking powder, salt, oat, and whole wheat flour and stir just until combined. Let the batter sit for a few minutes. Fold in chocolate chips.

Heat a non-stick pan (low medium heat) and fry pancakes in batches for about 2-3 minutes each side. Flip when you see bubbles form on the top on the uncooked side.

Serve with desired toppings and enjoy.

Recipe by the Plant-based Traveller.