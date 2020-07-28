3 warm winter salads that are comforting and delicious

Soft crumbly cheese, cherry tomatoes that burst with juiciness, crisp lettuce and cucumber tossed with a medley of herbs, crunchy croutons and generous drizzles of creamy dressing. Salads are often the side dish that becomes the main event. But, in the colder months of winter tucking into a raw assortment of vegetables isn’t always the most appetising option - especially when you’d rather be indulging in comfort foods like mashed potatoes, soup or cheesy garlic bread. Warm salads sound like a culinary faux pas. However, they can actually be deliciously wholesome and the perfect way to eat seasonal vegetables during flu season when your body needs nourishment most. From roasted pumpkin and charred corn to seeds to couscous, barley, pasta, potatoes, bacon and smoked fish - the options for warm winter salad are bountiful. Eat them as a side or as the main affair at any time of day. Warm mushroom salad

Warm mushroom salad

Mushrooms pack a beautiful umami flavour in salads. Picture Instagram.

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

100g Shimeji mushrooms

50g enoki mushrooms

2cm ginger, peeled and finely diced

1 small red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

2 lime leaves, finely shredded

2 tbsp tamari

Small handful of coriander

1 tbsp peanut butter

Juice of 1/2 lime

2 tbsp hot water

Instructions

Heat a non-stick pan and heat up the oil.

Add the ginger and chilli and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the Shimeji mushrooms and lime leaves and cook for 3 minutes.

Meantime, prepare the dressing by mixing the peanut butter, hot water and lime juice until a thick dressing is formed.

Add the tamari and enoki mushrooms and cook for another minute.

Add the coriander.

Serve immediately with the dressing.

Spiced chickpea salad

Spiced chickpea salad

Sweetness from the pumpkin goes well with the earthiness of the kale leaves. Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon each – turmeric, chilli and garam masala

1 teaspoon sea salt

Dash cinnamon and cayenne (to taste)

1 can organic chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 can organic tomatoes

Roasted pumpkin

Toasted pumpkin seeds and massaged kale (optional)

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.

Add the onion and saute until soft.

Add the garlic, spices, salt, and chickpeas – stir until very fragrant.

Add the tomatoes and simmer for 20 minutes.

Serve warm with roasted pumpkin massaged kale and pumpkin seeds for crunch factor.

Warm Mediterranean salad

Warm Mediterranean salad

A medley of delicious roasted vegetables to accompany all your winter dinners. Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

For the salad

400g new potatoes

2 red peppers

1 yellow pepper

1 onion

200g cherry tomatoes

Handful basil, torn

200g salad leaves

For the aioli

2 egg yolks

A clove of garlic, crushed

A teaspoon of Dijon

Juice of half a lemon

About 100ml of oil, ideally a mix of veg oil and golden rapeseed, or veg oil and olive oil

For the salsa

150g green olives, pitted

2 cloves garlic, finely crushed

2 red or green chillies, finely chopped

3 pickled guindilla chillies if you have them

A handful each of mint and coriander, chopped

Juice of a lemon

Splash of white balsamic or white wine vinegar

About 50ml olive oil

Instructions

For the roasted veggies

Heat the oven to 190°.

Put a pan of water on and cook the potatoes for about 10 minutes until tender when pierced with a knife, then drain.

Meanwhile deseed the peppers and cut into large chunks, and peel and slice the onion into wedges.

Place them in a roasting tray with seasoning and a generous glug of olive oil.

Roast for 10 minutes then slice the potatoes in half and add to the peppers along with the tomatoes, toss together and return to the oven for 20 minutes before adding the basil and cooking for a further 5 minutes or until everything is golden and caramelised.

While the veg is roasting make the olive salsa and aioli.

For the aioli

Whisk the yolks, garlic, Dijon and lemon with a good pinch of salt then very slowly add the oils to emulsify.

Taste and add more salt/lemon to balance. Keep it loose

For the salsa

Roughly chop the olives and pickled chillies then combine with all the other ingredients adding the oil at the end until you have a nice moist consistency.

Assemblage

Spread the leaves on a large platter and scatter over the hot roast veg, then top with spoons of salsa and finally drizzle over the aioli.