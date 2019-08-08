Make the most of fresh sweetcorn when it is in season by cooking it in different ways. Picture: Supplied

Make the most of fresh sweetcorn when it is in season by cooking it in different ways. We took to Instagram to find amazing recipes you can try at home using sweetcorn as an ingredient.

Hot Corn Dip

I know it’s hard to believe you could have leftover sweet corn, but you could try this hot corn dip to spice things up!

Ingredients

2 cups of corn

1 cup of Greek yogurt

¼ cup of mayonnaise

5 sliced green onions

1 finely diced jalapeño

1tbsp of chili lime seasoning and

¼ cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Method

Mix all of the ingredients except for the cheese in an 8x8 disposable pan.

Sprinkle parmesan on top of the mixture.

Let the dip cook on the grill over medium heat for about 20 minutes or until bubbling.

Serve with tortilla chips or as a condiment.

Recipe: Kroulfarms.

Sweetcorn and Baby Leek Fritters

This is a crunchy, fluffy delight of a bite. A super fast batch of fritters that works for supper or kids lunch tomorrow.

Makes: 6

Ingredients

1 corn on the cob (or equivalent tinned)

½ cup flour

½ tsp of baking powder

2tbsp parmesan, grated

2 eggs

2 baby leeks, finely sliced

¼ cup milk of choice

Sea salt and pepper

Method

Cook the corn on the cob first, boiling it in water for approximately 10 minutes until softened. Leave to cool for a minute.

Put the flour, baking powder and parmesan in a bowl and whisk together.

Shave the corn from the cob and reserve half. Put the other half in a processor with the eggs, and whizz until smoothish. Fold into the flour mixture with the remaining whole corn pieces and leeks until combined. Add milk until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste .

Heat oil in a frying pan and spoon smallish puddles into it, frying for a couple of minutes until browned then flipping and repeating. Best eaten warm.

But they freeze really well once cooked, and you can warm them up individually as you need.

Recipe by Lizzie King.

Sweetcorn French Toast with Blueberries

Serves: 4

This is a super easy indulgent French toast recipe using sweetcorn, ready in 30 minutes. Try for your next weekend brunch.

Ingredients

200g corn on the cob kernels

300ml whole milk

4 large eggs

2tbsp maple syrup, plus extra to serve

2tbsp brown butter

Pinch of salt

Day-old white bread 4 thick slices

Vegetable oil for frying

Butter for frying

To serve

1tbsp icing sugar

1tsp ground cinnamon

300g blueberries

Method

Heat the oven 130ºC. Put the bread slices on a wire rack, then bake in the oven for 20 minutes to dry them out.

Meanwhile, make the batter. Put the sweetcorn and milk into a blender or food processor, and whizz until smooth. Pour through a fine sieve into a bowl, pressing down on the purée with the back of a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible. Whisk the eggs, maple syrup, brown butter and a pinch of salt into this liquid (discard solids) until smooth.

Lay the bread slices in a shallow roasting tin and pour over batter, turning each piece to coat. Leave to soak for 5 minutes, turning the slices occasionally – they should soak up almost all the liquid.

Heat a little oil and butter in a large, non-stick frying pan and fry the soaked bread slices, in batches, for 2 minutes on each side until golden.

Mix together the icing sugar and cinnamon, then dust over the hot toast. Serve with the blueberries and plenty of maple syrup.

To make brown butter, put 50g butter in a small pan and cook over a medium heat, whisking, until it smells nutty and looks brown. Pour into a heatproof bowl and cool.

Recipe by Root and Leaf.



