3 ways to take your instant noodles from bland to tasty

Instant noodles don't disappoint. They are the go-to staple food in offices and almost every home. It is one of the most easy to prepare foods that you can spin on your fork and chow down. When I came home from school, I would snatch a packet from the cupboard for a quick snack to fill my hunger until it's time for supper. Ask any student how many times they have chosen to quickly rustle up some two minute noodles and then wolf them down and go back to swotting. With the current times ordering us to cook at home and keeping a sharp eye on our finances, instant noodles have returned as the ultimate money-saving food. If you have these on your cupboard and you are one of those who refuse to accept its colourlessness and love to experiment with food, you can "spice" up the dish with these delicious ingredients and flavours. These take almost no effort.

Curry and pepper noodles

Ingredients

2 packets of noodles of your choice

Spring onions, for topping

½ tbsp oil, for cooking

Sliced green onion

Sliced carrots

Sliced red bell pepper

Sauce

¾ cup room temp. water

2 ½ tbsp soy sauce, or to taste

2 tbsp maple syrup or other liquid sweeteners (or sub sugar)

¼ to ½ tsp ground pepper, adjust according to desired spice

2 tbsp curry powder

1 ½ tbsp cornstarch plus 3 tbsp room temperature water, mixed into a slurry.

Method

Mix all the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

Heat a pot with water. Cook noodles until chewy.

While the noodles are cooking, heat a pan. Add in some oil. Sauté the veggies until tender. Add in the sauce. Leave to simmer over medium heat.

Once the sauce boils, add in the cornstarch slurry. Mix until the sauce thickens. Add in the cooked noodles and mix until well incorporated.

Enjoy while hot and feel free to garnish with some spring onions.

Recipe by Dilli ka Chaska.

Sweet and salty peanut noodles

Ingredients

2tbsp peanut butter

3-4tbsp soy sauce

1tbsp maple syrup

Salt

1tsp garlic powder

1-2tsp Sriracha

Optional: A tiny bit of sesame oil and lime juice

Method

Combine all ingredients into a sauce. Cook noodles of your choice. Toss together sauce and noodles and enjoy.

Add-ins: Top with cilantro, green onion, and sesame seeds. You can also add in any veggies you like or cook up some frozen stir fry veggies to mix in.

Recipe by Abriel Cousineau.

Miso sesame noodle bowl

Ingredients

3tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1tbsp red miso paste

1tsp sriracha add more a spicy sauce

1tsp garlic powder

2-3bsp vegetable stock, substitute for water

1tsp cornstarch

Miso sesame noodles

1 tsp sesame oil, substitute for water

1 package white mushroom, chopped

1 cup of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Noodles cooked according to the back of the package

Garnishes

Black or white sesame seeds

Crushed red pepper

Green onion, chopped

Method

In a medium bowl combine all of the sauce ingredients together and whisk.

Heat a large pan or wok over medium heat. Once hot, add the oil and mushrooms. Saute for 3-5 minutes, or until the mushrooms let out their juices, stirring frequently.

Add the chickpeas to the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Combine the cooked noodles and sauce and mix well ( for a couple of minutes).

Immediately take the pan off the heat and divide it into bowls. Garnish with sesame seeds, crushed red peppers, and chopped green onions.

Leftovers will last 2-3 days in the fridge. Garnish your noodles after you reheat them, not before.

Recipe by Food is our drug.



