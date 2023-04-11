4 clever ways to use leftover Easter goodies

Easter has come and gone. You have indulged in great food and great company but what do you do with the leftover goodies? Here are some ideas.

Chop up the chocolate bunnies and other sweet treats. Picture: Pexels/Andy Barbour Sweets Chop up the chocolate bunnies and other sweet treats. You can freeze and use it as ice cream toppings or in baking throughout the season. You can also melt it down for a delicious chocolate fondue one night for an extra special treat.

Hot cross buns Fresh hot cross buns are a favourite Easter treat in many households, but these beloved buns make delicious leftovers, too. Freeze leftover hot cross buns that are still fresh in an airtight container or resealable freezer bag for up to six months.

Use older hot cross buns in any sweet breakfast dish that would normally call for stale bread; recipes for French toast and bread pudding work particularly well. Halved and toasted leftover hot cross pair well with fruit jam or low-fat cream cheese. Tucked into breakfast sandwiches or threaded onto skewers, leftover ham is a truly versatile ingredient to have in the fridge or the freezer. Picture: Pexels/Nadin Sh Ham Tucked into breakfast sandwiches or threaded onto skewers, leftover ham is a truly versatile ingredient to have in the fridge or the freezer.

Leftover cooked ham, sliced or whole, should be tightly wrapped to prevent it from drying out. Store leftover cooked ham in the fridge and use it within three days. To reheat sliced ham, place it in an oven-proof casserole dish with a half cup of water or broth. Cover with a lid or with foil, and heat in an oven at 160 degrees Celsius for twenty-five minutes or until hot. Serve immediately. Hard-boiled eggs