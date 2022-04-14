Easter foods are wonderful. Ham, eggs, lamb, and veggies galore mean that you get your fill during this long weekend. However, it can also fill up your refrigerator after the celebrations with plenty of leftovers that your family is no longer willing to eat quite as enthusiastically as the day before.

Story continues below Advertisment

Luckily, we have got you covered with a choice of amazing dishes you can make with your Easter leftovers. Ham Tucked into breakfast sandwiches or threaded onto skewers, leftover ham is a truly versatile ingredient to have in the fridge or the freezer.

Leftover cooked ham, sliced or whole, should be tightly wrapped to prevent it from drying out. Store leftover cooked ham in the fridge and use it within three days. To reheat sliced ham, place it in an oven-proof casserole dish with a half cup of water or broth. Cover with a lid or with foil and heat in an oven at 160 degrees Celsius for twenty-five minutes or until hot. Serve immediately.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hard-boiled eggs Before eating your hard-boiled eggs, make sure they have not been sitting out of the refrigerator for longer than two hours, have not been in contact with pesticides or animal waste in an outdoor hunt, and are not more than a week old. Once you have considered these safety points, you can eat them plain, make deviled eggs, or whip up a delicious egg salad.

Story continues below Advertisment

Candy Chop up the chocolate bunnies and other sweet treats. You can freeze and use it as ice cream toppings or in baking throughout the season. You can also melt it down for a delicious chocolate fondue one night for an extra special treat. Hot cross buns

Story continues below Advertisment

Fresh hot cross buns are a favourite Easter treat in many households, but these beloved buns make delicious leftovers, too. Freeze leftover hot cross buns that are still fresh in an airtight container or resealable freezer bag for up to six months. Use older hot cross buns in any sweet breakfast dish that would normally call for stale bread; recipes for French toast and bread pudding work particularly well.