Are you one of the people who like the sound of summer day drinking? Then Chambord has got you covered by helping you create your own classic and refreshing cocktail that you can enjoy at home alone or with family or friends.
Chambord is a versatile, all natural, black raspberry liqueur with French royal provenance that can be enjoyed in a number of delicious cocktails.
The drink was inspired by raspberry liqueur made in the Loire Valley in the late 1600s - said to have been introduced to Louis XIV during one of his visits to the Château de Chambord.
The Social Soiree Cocktail: Chambord Black Raspberry Margarita
Ingredients
- 21 ml Chambord Liqueur
- 43 ml el Jimador Tequila
- 21 ml pomegranate juice
- 14 ml lime juice
- Raspberry or lime to garnish
Method
- Take a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Pour in Chambord, tequila, pomegranate juice and lime juice.
- Now shake, shimmy and strain into margarita or martini glass. Whatever takes your fancy.
- Add raspberry. Or lime. Or both.
The Liquid Dessert: Chambord Jelly Doughnut
Ingredients
21 ml Chambord Liqueur
21 ml rum-based or Irish Cream Liqueur
Method
Shake rum-based or Irish cream liqueur with ice and pour into shot glass.
Drizzle in Chambord. And voila your guests are in awe.
Ladies Night: Chambord Manhattan
Ingredients
- 14 ml Chambord Liqueur
- 43 ml Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
- Dash of bitters
- Maraschino cherry
Method
- Take a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Pour in Chambord, bourbon and a dash of bitters.
- Strain into a fancy glass. Top with a fancy cherry.
- Voila, the Chambord is ready for the occasion.
Your New Year’s Cocktail: Chambord Royale
Ingredients
- 7 ml Chambord
- Champagne or Prosecco or Cava
- A raspberry
Method
- First, pour the fizz. Champagne, Prosecco or Cava, as you like.
- Next, top with Chambord to suit your taste buds.
- And finally, finish with the important raspberry.
