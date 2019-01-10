Cool down with a delicious, pretty cocktail using Chambord. Supplied

Are you one of the people who like the sound of summer day drinking? Then Chambord has got you covered by helping you create your own classic and refreshing cocktail that you can enjoy at home alone or with family or friends.

Chambord is a versatile, all natural, black raspberry liqueur with French royal provenance that can be enjoyed in a number of delicious cocktails.

The drink was inspired by raspberry liqueur made in the Loire Valley  in the late 1600s - said to have been introduced to Louis XIV during one of his visits to the Château de Chambord.  

Chambord Black Raspberry Margarita. Supplied

The Social Soiree Cocktail: Chambord Black Raspberry Margarita

Ingredients

  • 21 ml Chambord Liqueur
  • 43 ml el Jimador Tequila
  • 21 ml pomegranate juice
  • 14 ml lime juice
  • Raspberry or lime to garnish

Method

  1. Take a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
  2. Pour in Chambord, tequila, pomegranate juice and lime juice.
  3. Now shake, shimmy and strain into margarita or martini glass. Whatever takes your fancy.
  4. Add raspberry. Or lime. Or both.

Chambord Jelly Doughnut. Supplied

The Liquid Dessert: Chambord Jelly Doughnut

Ingredients

21 ml Chambord Liqueur

21 ml rum-based or Irish Cream Liqueur

Method

Shake rum-based or Irish cream liqueur with ice and pour into shot glass.

Drizzle in Chambord. And voila your guests are in awe.

Chambord Manhattan. Supplied

Ladies Night: Chambord Manhattan

Ingredients

  • 14 ml Chambord Liqueur
  • 43 ml Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
  • Dash of bitters
  • Maraschino cherry

Method

  1. Take a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
  2. Pour in Chambord, bourbon and a dash of bitters.
  3. Strain into a fancy glass. Top with a fancy cherry.
  4. Voila, the Chambord is ready for the occasion.

Chambord Royale. Supplied

Your New Year’s Cocktail: Chambord Royale

Ingredients

  • 7 ml Chambord
  • Champagne or Prosecco or Cava
  • A raspberry

Method

  1. First, pour the fizz. Champagne, Prosecco or Cava, as you like.
  2. Next, top with Chambord to suit your taste buds.
  3. And finally, finish with the important raspberry.

Chambord is available at leading retail stores at R259.

 