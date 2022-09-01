4 delicious and easy coconut recipes to try on World Coconut Day

September 2 is World Coconut Day! This day commemorates the formation of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC). The APCC is head-quartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and all major coconut-growing countries, including India are members of APCC. On this day, the world celebrates one of nature’s healthiest foods and promotes the use and importance of coconuts.

Coconuts are members of the drupe family, and it is a fleshy fruit that has been planted in tropical regions. A rich source of electrolytes and lauric acid, coconuts contain many antioxidants and are antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antiviral. They are produced in more than 80 countries around the world. With all this in mind, here are four fabulous recipes, utilising this versatile fruit, from the chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio to try out this World Coconut Day. Coconut prawns

Ingredients 500g large prawns peeled and deveined, tails intact ½ cup plain flour

½ tsp salt ½ tsp ground black pepper Coconut oil for frying (you can also use vegetable oil but the taste is not as good)

Batter ½ cup plain flour 1 tsp baking powder

1 egg ½ cup soda water Coating

1 cup shredded coconut 1 cup Panko bread crumbs Method

Season prawns with salt and pepper and set aside. In one shallow bowl, add ½ cup flour for dredging. In another shallow bowl, whisk the batter ingredients together until combined. The batter should resemble pancake consistency. If too thick, add a little extra soda water and whisk. In the third bowl, mix the shredded coconut and bread crumbs. Dredge each prawn in the flour, shaking off any excess, and then dip in the batter, again shaking off any excess, and coat in the breadcrumb or coconut mixture. Lightly press the coating onto the prawn.

Once done, arrange the prawns in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and freeze until firm (about 30-45 minutes). In a deep frying pan, heat coconut oil (about 5cm-7cm deep) until hot. Fry the frozen prawns in batches of about 6 to 7 for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy.

Drain them on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve with a sweet chilli sauce. Thai coconut curry noodle soup Ingredients

180g stir-fry noodles 400ml coconut milk ¾ cup roasted red peppers

1½ tbs oil 3 cloves garlic, minced 2 shallots, diced

3 tbsp red curry paste 1½ tbs freshly grated ginger 2 tsp chilli powder

3 cups chicken stock 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs 1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp low sodium soy sauce 2 tsp brown sugar 2 tbsp fresh lime juice

½ small red onion, thinly sliced ½ cup bean sprouts ½ cup coriander

1 lime, cut into wedges Method Cook noodles in boiling water until soft and set aside (2 minutes).

Combine coconut milk and peppers in a blender and blend until smooth. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat and add the garlic and shallots and cook until tender (3-4 minutes). Stir in red curry paste, ginger, and chilli powder (1 minute).

Stir in chicken stock and coconut milk and red pepper mixture then stir in the chicken, fish sauce, soy sauce, and brown sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is tender (15-20 minutes). Remove chicken and shred before returning to the pot. Stir in the lime juice.

Serve over noodles and garnished with red onion, bean sprouts, coriander and lime. Coconut macaroons Ingredients

2 large egg whites 3tbs honey 1tsp vanilla extract

1 cup desiccated coconut ¼ tsp salt Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a large baking sheet with baking paper. Using a hand mixer, briskly beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the honey, vanilla, coconut, and salt into the egg whites with a spatula until thoroughly combined. Scoop heaped tablespoons of the mixture onto the baking sheet, leaving space in between to prevent overcrowding. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 12-14 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown on top and around the edges. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes before serving. Milk coconut cocktail on table at beach cafe Pina colada Ingredients

120ml fresh pineapple juice 90ml white rum 60ml coconut cream

2 cups crushed ice Method Pour all the ingredients into a blender and blend briefly at high speed. Pour into a tall glass, and garnish with a slice of fresh pineapple and a cherry.