4 delicious egg recipes to spoil dad with this Father's Day

Celebrate Father’s Day, this Sunday, June 20, with these deliciously easy egg recipes that will take breakfast in bed to new heights. TikTok is a treasure trove of delicious recipes and lately eggs have been having their moment in the sun. Perhaps it’s because they’re so easy to whip up, or because they’re loaded with protein and nutrients, but this breakfast staple has been receiving the most innovative makeovers.

From pesto fried eggs to chilli oil and unique hacks for making breakfast sarmies these recipes will go down a treat with dad this Father’s Day. 4 delicious recipes for eggs to spoil dad with: Pesto eggs

@amywilichowski ##eggs ##pestoeggs ##homecook ♬ cooking video - cooking A twist on regular fried eggs, this version includes the herby, garlicky deliciousness of pesto to infuse the dish with flavour. After INGREDIENTS 3 tbsp basil pesto

4 large eggs Artisanal bread of choice METHOD

Spoon the pesto onto a pan on medium heat and allow it to cook for a minute or until you hear a sizzle. Crack each egg into the pan one by one allowing for no overlap. Spoon pesto oil over the yolk to cook and flip if desired.

Serve over toast with desired toppings - avocado, feta, cherry tomatoes, grilled mushrooms etc. Chilli oil eggs @ryanpaturzo Green wasn’t really my colour ##chillioileggs ##pestoeggs ##easyrecipe ##foodie ##eggs ##foodtok ##spicy ♬ Butter - 방탄소년단 (BTS) Once pesto eggs took off, various other versions with their own unique take began to make their rounds too. This version has an oriental twist and uses chilli oil instead. Garnish with spring onion and a drizzle of soy sauce for extra flair.

INGREDIENTS 2 tbsp basil pesto 4 large eggs

Artisanal bread of choice METHOD Spoon the chilli oil onto a pan on medium heat and allow it to cook for a minute or until you hear a sizzle.

Crack each egg into the pan one by one allowing for no overlap. Spoon pesto oil over the yolk to cook and flip if desired. Serve over toasted bread, stir-fried veggies or noodles and top with spring onion and a drizzle of soy sauce.

2 eggs 2 bacon strips ¼ cup grated cheese

2 slices of bread Salt and pepper to taste Cook two strips of bacon in a pan until golden and crispy, then set aside for later.

METHOD Whisk the eggs together in a bowl, season with salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture into the same pan with the bacon grease and swirl the mixture around to ensure that the entire pan is covered. Allow cooking for a minute.

Place two slices of bread on top of the eggs and flip the entire omelette so that the bread is on the other side. Add the bacon on top of the bread along with the cheese and any other toppings of your choosing. Fold the outer pieces of the omelette into the sandwich and close.

INGREDIENTS 1 tbsp oil 1 egg

1 tortilla Cooked bacon bits/mushrooms/peppers (fillings of choice) ¼ cup grated cheese

METHOD Oil up a pan on medium heat, crack an egg in the centre and allow to cook for a minute or two. Place the tortilla on top of the egg and press down, allowing the yolk to burst and spread around.