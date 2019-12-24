Whether you make them all or decide on one, these recipes are sure to impress the family during Christmas lunch.





From the couscous salad, with its burst of colour and the salmon trout tart, to the cola glazed gammon and stuffed beef fillet, there's enough variety to please everybody.





Couscous Christmas Salad (Serves 6-8)

Ingredients





2 cups plain couscous

1 cup chickpeas prepared as per pack instructions

2 cups boiling water

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup raisins

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

Seeds from 1 pomegranate

¼ cup coriander, chopped





Method





Add two cups of boiling water to the two cups of couscous in a bowl. Add one tablespoon olive oil, salt, raisins and spices. Stir to mix. Cover and leave until the water is absorbed and the couscous is tender, about 5-10 minutes.

Remove lid, fluff the couscous with a fork, add remaining oil and prepared chickpeas.

Reserving some for garnish, stir in pomegranate seeds and coriander.





SMOKED TROUT TART WITH PESTO (Serves 6-8)





Picture: Chris Collingridge 388

This can also be made and served as individual tarts as a starter.





Ingredients





375g sheet of ready-made puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

1 red onion, cut into thin wedges

15ml capers

15ml lemon juice

15ml olive oil

80ml crème fraîche

200g smoked trout, cut in ribbons

1 lemon, thinly sliced for garnish

125ml bought basil pesto





Method





Preheat the oven to 200ºC.

Unroll the pastry on a baking sheet, score a 1cm border around the edge of the tart.

Prick the centre with a fork. brush with beaten egg and bake for 20 minutes, until golden and crisp.

Remove and cool. Mix the onion and capers with the lemon juice and olive oil.

Top the pastry with dollops of crème fraîche, then the onion mixture and the smoked trout.

Drizzle with pesto and serve cut into squares.





COLA GLAZED GAMMON (Serves 6-8)





Angela Day. Final. Dischem Christmas. 291116. Picture: Chris Collingridge 387

INGREDIENTS

2kg boneless gammon

330ml ginger ale

330ml beer

1 onion, sliced

2 carrots, sliced

3 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

GLAZE

330ml cola

40ml Dijon mustard

125ml brown sugar

15ml lemon juice

45ml brandy

METHOD

Put the gammon into a roasting pan. Add the remaining ingredients.

Cover with foil and roast at 180ºC for 1½ hours.

Remove and cool slightly.

Remove the netting and peel off the rind.

Score the surface of the fat.

Brush with glaze and return to the oven and roast for another 30-40 minutes.

GLAZE: Pour the cola and mustard into a pot and bring to the boil. Simmer until reduced by half and thickened.

Stir in the lemon juice and brandy. Brush over the gammon.