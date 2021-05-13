4 easy cocktail recipes to try for World Cocktail Day

It’s World Cocktail Day: a perfect day to relax with a cocktail in hand, whether indoors or out.

World Cocktail Day is a day of celebration across the globe as mixologists and cocktail lovers alike come together over a flavour-infused tipple- often with a local twist.

If you are not able to get out and about on World Cocktail Day, you can still partake in the festivities by making yourself a classic cocktail at home.

Stock up on Angostura bitters and try out their Sanpellegrino meets Jerusalem Artichoke cocktail or their Quoin Rock Jack cocktail.

Or you can grab yourself a Musgrave Gin bottle and make their Gina Colada cocktail or their Tangwazi drink.

Below are the recipes.

Sanpellegrino meets Jerusalem Artichoke. Picture: Supplied

Sanpellegrino meets Jerusalem Artichoke

This cocktail is served as a welcome drink for guests at Gate Restaurant before their seven-course autumn dinner menu.

It also pairs well with the earthy flavours of the springbok or the lamb dishes on their newly launched menu.

Although this cocktail is designed as a showstopper for a bar or restaurant with the professional mixologist in mind, you can recreate it at home if you have a sous-vide bath and the patience to wait 24 hours to produce the artichoke extract.

Ingredients

25ml Knorhoek Gin

15ml triple sec

80ml Quoin Rock MCC Festive

95ml Sanpellegrino Limonata

60ml Jerusalem Artichoke extract

For the Jerusalem Artichoke extract:

1kg unpeeled Jerusalem artichokes

5g cardamom

5g Juniper berries

Half a stick fresh liquorice

3ml liquid smoke

500ml water

*Vacuum pack all artichoke extract ingredients and sous vide at 85C for 24H. Squeeze to extract the liquid.

Method

Mix gin, triple sec, and artichoke extract together add Sanpellegrino Limonata, add MCC and stir slowly, pour in a glass.

Quoin Rock Jack. Picture: Supplied

Quoin Rock Jack

This recipe uses Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa and is a play on the traditional Old Fashioned.

The Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa is very fresh but has no bitterness so works really well here.

Then they add Timut pepper to get that strong flavour that we would get from adding more Angostura, they garnish with a dehydrated slice of blood orange to accent the orange notes.

Ingredients

5g sugar

3 dashes Angostura bitters

3g Timut pepper, toasted

90 ml Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

45ml Bourbon

1 slice dehydrated blood orange

Method

Add sugar and bitters to a glass and slowly stir until sugar is dissolved.

Add Bourbon and stir slowly. Toast Timut pepper and add to the bourbon mix.

Top up with Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa and serve with 3 blocks of ice and a slice of dehydrated blood orange.

Recipes by Chef Paul Thinus Prinsloo, sous-chef at Gåte Restaurant, and S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019 Africa and the Middle East Regional winner.

Gina Colada. Picture: Supplied

Gina Colada

Musgrave’s African interpretation of the poolside classic celebrates the grains of paradise notes of Musgrave Original 11.

Grains of paradise exhibit a black-pepper-like flavour with hints of citrus which beautifully balances the tropical pineapple and savoury notes of roasted corn and Mageu.

Mageu is a traditional South African, non-alcoholic drink made from fermented mealie pap which is milk-like.

Glass: high ball

Ingredients

50ml Musgrave Original 11

35ml peppered and roasted mielie cordial

35ml pineapple juice

25ml mageu

Method

Mix all the ingredients and shake vigorously and strain over ice.

Garnish with roasted baby corn or nasturtium or marigold flower.

Tangwazi. Picture: Supplied

Tangwazi

Tangawizi is the Swahili word for ginger and a nod to the African spice markets that inspired Musgrave Original 11.

This warming and the invigorating cocktail is complex and celebrates the notes of African ginger found in both Musgrave Original 11 and Musgrave Pink.

Glass: rocks or tumbler

Ingredients

50ml Musgrave Original 11

20ml vanilla and ginger syrup

25ml cold coffee

35ml baobab solution (3 teaspoons mixed with 250ml water)

Method

Mix all the ingredients and shake vigorously and strain over ice.

Garnish with coffee beans.