4 of the best Halloween-themed charcuterie boards that are perfect for any spooky get-together

Halloween is just around the corner and if you happen to be hosting a spooky soiree this year, you might be wondering what to serve right about now. Our advice? Halloween-themed charcuterie boards. Short-form video hosting service TikTok recently shared some of the most popular Halloween charcuterie boards for the spooky season on the platform that you can make if you need inspiration.

There’s no doubt that TikTok has been leading a food revolution – and it’s no secret that charcuterie boards as a whole are popular right now. From dessert boards to butter boards, this trend goes far beyond the traditional meat and cheese board, with videos going viral and racking up over two million views on the platform. According to reports, as Gen Z-ers look for tricks to upgrade their spreads, the trend has influenced Google searches too. Food experts at Chiquito reveal that searches for “Halloween charcuterie board” (321%) and “Halloween food ideas” (227%) have increased worldwide in the last month. Here are the top most popular Halloween charcuterie boards on the platform.

The Hocus Pocus Snack Board. Picture supplied The Hocus Pocus Snack Board This “Hocus Pocus Snack Board” takes the top spot with a whopping 4.5 million views. Film lovers are looking to get the right kind of fright this Halloween, as the long-awaited sequel for Hocus Pocus hit Disney+ last week. User @rachplusfive has taken inspiration from this cult classic and shared her perfect board for Hocus Pocus 2. The trick here is to use an assortment of cheeses – Mozzarella, Brie, and Camembert – for the Sanderson Sisters’ faces.

Searches for “Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney plus” have increased by a staggering 1 043% over the past year, so it’s not hard to see why this inspired board has gone viral. Halloween Candy Board. Picture supplied Halloween Candy Board Taking the second spot is the Halloween candy board. User @sulheejessica has come up with a genius way to spoil yourself if you’re not going trick or treating – by using Halloween Oreos and animal cookies, pretzels, caramel apple pops, ghost and bat crisps, and more for her Halloween charcuterie board.

“Your kids are so lucky,” viewers wrote on the video, which has received an incredible 3.5 million views. Hocus Pocus Dessert Board. Picture supplied Hocus Pocus Dessert Board It’s clear the witches classic is the favourite trend of the season as this ‘Hocus Pocus Dessert Board’ comes in third place, with an impressive 1.5 million views.

Gen-Zers love classic charcuterie boards, but they also have a sweet tooth, so it comes as no surprise that user @rachplusfive takes inspiration again from the well-known Hocus Pocus film to create a spooky dessert board. All you need to satisfy your sweet cravings on this board is no-bake cheesecakes, red Twizzlers, marshmallow ghosts, blackberries and so much more. BOO-JE Charcuterie Board. Picture supplied BOO-JE Charcuterie Board