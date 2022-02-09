LifestyleFood DrinkRecipes
These Valentine’s Day pink cocktails will add a lovely touch to your date night. Picture: Pexels/Charlotte May
4 pretty pink cocktails perfect for Valentine’s Day

By Lutho Pasiya

You have the outfit picked out, the restaurant selected, and the time set — but why not start the evening with a delicious, romantic cocktail?

These Valentine’s Day pink cocktails will add a lovely touch to your date night. Here are three easy-to-mix cocktails you can make at home for the month of love.

Metropolitan

Glass: Coupe, chilled

Ingredients

45ml brandy

25ml sweet vermouth

2-3 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

Dash of simple syrup

Garnish: Fresh cherries

Method

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and combine all the ingredients. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Drape a pair of fresh cherries over the side of the glass.

New England fizz

Glass: Champagne flute

Ingredients

30ml white rum

15ml maple syrup

15ml fresh lemon juice

2 bar spoons cranberry jam

2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

Top with bubbles

Garnish: fresh or dried cranberries

Method

Place all of the ingredients in a shaker, except for the bubbles. Shake with ice and double strain into a chilled champagne flute. Top with champagne. Garnish with fresh or dried cranberries.

Premium pink cocktail

Ingredients

20ml premium gin

25ml Nettari strawberry syrup

10ml lemon juice

Top up with soda or sparkling water

Garnish: Slice of lemon and rose petals

Method

Place the first three ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well.

Strain into a Champagne saucer and top up with soda or sparkling water and crushed ice.

Serve with a slice of lemon and/or rose petals

Hurricane

Glass: Highball

Ingredients

50ml rum

25ml orange juice

25ml pineapple juice

25ml passion fruit syrup

15ml lime juice

10ml grenadine

Garnish: orange slice, pineapple leaves, and an edible flower

Method

Shake all ingredients except the Angostura aromatic bitters. Add ice to a highball glass and strain mix over ice.

Float Angostura aromatic bitters on top to taste.

