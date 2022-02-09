4 pretty pink cocktails perfect for Valentine’s Day
Share this article:
You have the outfit picked out, the restaurant selected, and the time set — but why not start the evening with a delicious, romantic cocktail?
These Valentine’s Day pink cocktails will add a lovely touch to your date night. Here are three easy-to-mix cocktails you can make at home for the month of love.
Metropolitan
Glass: Coupe, chilled
Ingredients
45ml brandy
25ml sweet vermouth
2-3 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters
Dash of simple syrup
Garnish: Fresh cherries
Method
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and combine all the ingredients. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Drape a pair of fresh cherries over the side of the glass.
New England fizz
Glass: Champagne flute
Ingredients
30ml white rum
15ml maple syrup
15ml fresh lemon juice
2 bar spoons cranberry jam
2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters
Top with bubbles
Garnish: fresh or dried cranberries
Method
Place all of the ingredients in a shaker, except for the bubbles. Shake with ice and double strain into a chilled champagne flute. Top with champagne. Garnish with fresh or dried cranberries.
Premium pink cocktail
Ingredients
20ml premium gin
25ml Nettari strawberry syrup
10ml lemon juice
Top up with soda or sparkling water
Garnish: Slice of lemon and rose petals
Method
Place the first three ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well.
Strain into a Champagne saucer and top up with soda or sparkling water and crushed ice.
Serve with a slice of lemon and/or rose petals
Hurricane
Glass: Highball
Ingredients
50ml rum
25ml orange juice
25ml pineapple juice
25ml passion fruit syrup
15ml lime juice
10ml grenadine
Garnish: orange slice, pineapple leaves, and an edible flower
Method
Shake all ingredients except the Angostura aromatic bitters. Add ice to a highball glass and strain mix over ice.
Float Angostura aromatic bitters on top to taste.