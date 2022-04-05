4 Ramadaan recipes you have to try

Ramadaan, one of the most sacred times of the year in the Islam faith, began on April 3, after sunrise. During this holy month, Muslims around the world take time to pray and reflect, as well as fast from sunrise to sunset. Throughout this holy time, those who observe will fast during the day from dawn (after eating the first meal known as suhoor), until sunset, when they break the fast with iftar, a meal enjoyed among friends and family. Keeping this in mind, here are four recipes that you can try out this year at home.

Creamy cashew nut and mushroom curry Serves: 4-6 Ingredients

1 tbsp ghee 1 medium onion, finely chopped 1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, grated 1 tsp curry powder 1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp cayenne pepper ½ tsp turmeric 1 tin chopped tomatoes

½ cup raw cashew nuts 2 tbsp ghee 400g portobello or button mushrooms, sliced

2 tsp curry powder Salt and pepper, to taste 1 cup peas, fresh or frozen

To serve Rice, fresh coriander, toasted cashew nuts, and finely sliced red onion. Method

In a large pot over medium heat, fry the onion, garlic, and ginger in ghee along with all the spices. Cook until the spices become fragrant and the onion is tender. Add the tin of tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir through the cashew nuts and remove from the heat. Add about 1 cup of cold water to the sauce and then carefully transfer to a blender or use a stick blender. Blend until smooth and set aside. Taste for seasoning. Fry sliced mushrooms in the remaining ghee.

Season with curry powder, salt, and pepper. To the cooked mushrooms add the blended sauce and bring to a simmer. Add the peas and cook for a minute. Spoon curry onto a bed of rice and top with fresh coriander and toasted cashew nuts.

Easy mushroom miso soup Serves: 2 Ingredients

10ml sesame oil (or vegetable oil) 1 clove of garlic, finely grated 1 knob of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

10ml miso paste 250ml portobello mushrooms, sliced 1 litre chicken stock

15ml soy sauce A small bunch of spring onions, sliced, to serve A small punnet of bean sprouts, to serve (optional)

Sliced fresh red chilli, to serve (optional) A shredded nori sheet, to serve (optional) Some sesame seeds, for serving (optional)

Fresh coriander or micro herbs, for serving (optional) Method Heat the oil in a medium-size pot, then fry the garlic, ginger, and miso paste for a minute, stirring. Add the mushrooms, stock, and soy sauce, and stir to mix. Bring to a boil, then cook for 6-8 minutes or until the mushrooms are soft.

Serve hot in bowls, topped with spring onions, bean sprouts, red chilli, nori, sesame, and herbs (or toppings of your choice). Spicy portobello shakshuka Serves: 4

Ingredients 8-12 medium portobello mushrooms 1 onion, finely chopped

2 stalks of celery, finely sliced 2 tbsp tomato paste 1 tbsp harissa

4 cloves garlic, minced 1 tsp ground cumin 2 x 400g tins of Italian crushed tomatoes

4 large eggs Handful fresh coriander Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste Crusty bread, for serving Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C and place mushrooms on a rack on top of a baking tray. Brush with the olive oil and season to taste. Roast for 10-15 minutes until tender.

In a large heavy-based frying pan (or large cast iron pan) add a drizzle of olive oil. Sauté the onion and celery until tender. Add the tomato paste, harissa, garlic, and cumin. Sauté until fragrant. Season.

Add the tinned tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Simmer gently until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 10 minutes. Turn the heat off for a moment and make 4 small wells in the sauce. Crack an egg into each well. Cover the pan with a lid and switch the heat back on to low.

Cook the eggs for 8 to 10 minutes or until done to your liking. When the eggs are almost cooked nestle the portobello mushrooms into the sauce to reheat. Finish with a generous scattering of fresh coriander and serve with crusty bread.

Spinach and mushroom baked eggs Serves 4 Ingredients

5 medium leeks, sliced 500g portobello mushrooms, sliced 3 cloves garlic, minced

400g baby spinach 2 tbsp butter 2 tbsp flour

350ml milk 2 tsp mustard Pinch nutmeg

½ cup grated parmesan 4 large free-range eggs Salt and pink peppercorns

Olive oil Method Preheat the oven to 200˚C and prepare four ramekins on a baking tray.

Blanch the spinach quickly by placing it in a colander in the sink. Pour over a freshly boiled kettle of water and then immediately rinse with cold water. Squeeze all the water out and set it aside. In a large frying pan over high heat sauté the mushrooms in a drizzle of olive oil until golden brown. Set mushrooms aside. In the same pan add the two tablespoons of butter, the leeks, and garlic, and cook until the leeks are tender and the garlic is fragrant. Sprinkle in the flour and stir constantly and cook the flour for a few minutes. Pour in the milk and stir until smooth. Bring to a simmer. Season with salt, pepper, mustard, and nutmeg. Once the mixture is thick, remove it from the heat. Stir in the mushrooms, spinach, and Parmesan. Divide the mixture between ramekins and create a well in the centre of each one. Crack an egg into each well and bake for 10-15 minutes until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Sprinkle some crushed pink peppercorns and serve.