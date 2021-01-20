4 simple healthy recipes with added ingredients for extra care
With many people's intention to try and maintain a healthy diet whilst balancing work and school life from home, below are four simple, cost-effective, and healthy recipes that you can easily whip.
These recipes will make it easy to pack nutritious ingredients into every meal.
Whether you are enjoying the meal by yourself, whipping up a snack, or cooking for the family, here are some recipes to inspire you.
Linseed and soy, chicken and egg quiche
Ingredients
1kg cooked chicken
6 large eggs
2 cups milk
1tsp salt
1tsp ground mustard
6 slices, cut into cubes of SASKO Low GI linseed white bread
1 cup grated cheese
Method
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and mustard together.
Stir in the bread cubes, cheese, and cooked chicken.
Pour into a greased baking dish.
Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Bake uncovered at 180°C for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.
Honey and oats French toasted muffins
Ingredients
6 large eggs
2 cups milk
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 ½tbsp sugar
1 ½tsp vanilla extract
14 cups cubed SASKO Low GI Honey and Oats white bread
Golden syrup for serving
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a muntin with butter.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla
extract.
Add cubed bread to the mixture and fold until combined and all of the liquid is absorbed.
Divide the bread mixture into muntins, pressing it lightly into each cup to compact it.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes, scoop out and serve topped with golden syrup.
Whole wheat mince bread basket
Ingredients
12 slices SASKO Low GI whole wheat brown bread
50g melted butter
450g cooked mince (add your favourite flavours to the mince)
1 cup grated cheese
Method
Trim the crusts from the bread and brush one side of each slice with a little melted butter.
Push the bread slices, buttered side down into 12 muntins.
Bake at 180°C for 15 minutes until crispy.
Fill the bread cases evenly with a spoonful of cooked mince and top each with grated cheese.
Bake at 180°C for 15 minutes until the cheese has melted.
Cranberry basil chicken sandwich
Ingredients
2 slices SASKO Low GI cranberry brown bread
2tbsp mayo
60g shredded chicken
Handful baby spinach
Several basil leaves
Butter to spread
Fresh cracked black pepper
Method
Lightly toast the SASKO Cranberry brown bread then spread both pieces with butter.
Top 1 buttered slice with spinach and basil leaves.
Mix chicken and mayo and add on leaves.
Crack fresh pepper and place the remaining empty slice on top.
Recipes by SASKO.