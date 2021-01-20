4 simple healthy recipes with added ingredients for extra care

With many people's intention to try and maintain a healthy diet whilst balancing work and school life from home, below are four simple, cost-effective, and healthy recipes that you can easily whip. These recipes will make it easy to pack nutritious ingredients into every meal. Whether you are enjoying the meal by yourself, whipping up a snack, or cooking for the family, here are some recipes to inspire you. Linseed and soy, chicken and egg quiche Ingredients

1kg cooked chicken

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

1tsp salt

1tsp ground mustard

6 slices, cut into cubes of SASKO Low GI linseed white bread

1 cup grated cheese

Method

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and mustard together.

Stir in the bread cubes, cheese, and cooked chicken.

Pour into a greased baking dish.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Bake uncovered at 180°C for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

Honey and oats French toasted muffins. Picture: Nickey Bothma

Honey and oats French toasted muffins

Ingredients

6 large eggs

2 cups milk

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 ½tbsp sugar

1 ½tsp vanilla extract

14 cups cubed SASKO Low GI Honey and Oats white bread

Golden syrup for serving

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a muntin with butter.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla

extract.

Add cubed bread to the mixture and fold until combined and all of the liquid is absorbed.

Divide the bread mixture into muntins, pressing it lightly into each cup to compact it.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes, scoop out and serve topped with golden syrup.

Whole wheat mince bread basket. Picture: Nickey Bothma

Whole wheat mince bread basket

Ingredients

12 slices SASKO Low GI whole wheat brown bread

50g melted butter

450g cooked mince (add your favourite flavours to the mince)

1 cup grated cheese

Method

Trim the crusts from the bread and brush one side of each slice with a little melted butter.

Push the bread slices, buttered side down into 12 muntins.

Bake at 180°C for 15 minutes until crispy.

Fill the bread cases evenly with a spoonful of cooked mince and top each with grated cheese.

Bake at 180°C for 15 minutes until the cheese has melted.

Cranberry basil chicken sandwich. Picture: Nickey Bothma

Cranberry basil chicken sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices SASKO Low GI cranberry brown bread

2tbsp mayo

60g shredded chicken

Handful baby spinach

Several basil leaves

Butter to spread

Fresh cracked black pepper

Method

Lightly toast the SASKO Cranberry brown bread then spread both pieces with butter.

Top 1 buttered slice with spinach and basil leaves.

Mix chicken and mayo and add on leaves.

Crack fresh pepper and place the remaining empty slice on top.

Recipes by SASKO.