4 spinach recipes sure to satisfy you this National Spinach Day

On March 26 each year, National Spinach Day reminds us of the health benefits packed into this leafy green vegetable. Not only are there so many delicious ways that you can enjoy spinach, but it is also incredibly good for you.

In honour of this day, chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio share below their favourite spinach recipes that are tasty, nutritious, economical and easy-to-make. Spinach soup. Picture: Supplied Spinach soup INGREDIENTS

50g butter 1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 medium potato, peeled and chopped into chunks 450ml of stock, chicken or vegetable 600ml milk

450g fresh spinach, washed and roughly chopped Zest of half a lemon 3 tbs double cream, to serve

METHOD Melt the butter in a large saucepan, add the onion and garlic and fry over medium heat for 5 minutes until softened. Stir in the potato chunks and continue to cook gently for one minute. Pour in the stock and simmer for 8 –10 minutes until the potato starts to cook.

Pour in the milk and bring up to a simmer, then stir in half the spinach and the lemon zest. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes until the spinach has completely wilted down. Allow to cool for about 5 minutes. Pour into a blender and add the remaining spinach (this will keep the soup bright green and fresh tasting) and process until smooth. Return to the pan and reheat. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and swirl in the cream.

Chef’s note: You can freeze the soup for up to one month. Defrost in the microwave or overnight in the fridge before reheating. Spinach, bacon and cheese dip. Picture: Supplied Spinach, bacon and cheese dip INGREDIENTS

450g frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed of excess liquid 10 slices bacon 230g cream cheese

75g mayonnaise 75g sour cream 1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika 300g freshly grated cheese METHOD

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Chop the bacon into small pieces and cook in a large non-stick pan over medium heat until crispy. Remove, drain on a paper towel. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder and paprika and season with salt and pepper. Fold in the chopped spinach, bacon, and 3/4 of the cheese. Transfer to a baking dish, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake until golden and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve with slices of toasted baguette or ciabatta. Spinach and potato fritters. Picture: Supplied Spinach and potato fritters INGREDIENTS

2 large potatoes, peeled and diced ¼ cup plain bread crumbs 2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp pepper 1 tsp seasoned salt 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbs olive oil, plus more for frying 1 bunch washed and chopped spinach METHOD

Place potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer until very soft, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well and return to the pot. Stir over medium heat for one to two minutes to dry out. Mash with a potato masher. In a medium bowl, stir together bread crumbs, garlic powder, pepper and seasoned salt.

Whisk in eggs and one tablespoon of oil. Stir egg mixture and spinach into potatoes until thoroughly combined. Working in batches, heat two tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Heap tablespoons of batter into the skillet. Flatten fritters with a spatula and space them so they don’t touch. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Repeat, adding more oil between batches, until all the batter has been used. Drain on paper towels and serve hot. Spinach and cheese muffins. Picture: Supplied Spinach and cheese muffins

INGREDIENTS 250g self-raising flour 5ml baking powder

Pinch of salt 100g chopped spinach, washed and dried. 2 large eggs

250ml milk 125ml sunflower oil or olive oil 100g grated cheddar

30g finely chopped leek 12 muffins papers METHOD

Pre-heat oven to 180°C. Mix the self-raising flour, salt, baking powder and grated cheese in a bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl, add the eggs, milk and oil and whisk well to blend before adding the chopped spinach and leek. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and combine gently, making sure you don’t over-mix.