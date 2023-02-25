4 thirst-quenching cocktails you need to make this weekend

With all the backyard cookouts and weekend getaways, it’s prime season for cool cocktails.
The four recipes below are outstanding originals that are sure to keep you happily hydrated, but be warned - they are dangerously tasty.
Pampelle mint spritz
Made from handpicked grapefruit from the sun-drenched French island of Corsica, which is nestled in the idyllic Mediterranean Sea, pampelle is a complex aperitif. The hero of pampelle is the star ruby red grapefruit that is responsible for its sweetly bitter disposition.
Whether you like it stirred or tossed in a cocktail shaker, tonic water makes an excellent addition to any cocktail.
Ingredients
25ml pampelle
Tonic water
Method
Build ingredients over ice in a tall glass.
Garnish with sprigs of mint.
Palo mimosa
There is something very elegant, relaxing, and fulfilling about sipping on a delicious cocktail on a sunny terrace, or garden, by the pool. Add some sparkle to your summer, and impress your friends and family with a cocktail recipe from Steenberg's new cocktail range.
Ingredients
15ml Bombay gin
10ml lime juice
25ml grapefruit juice
A handful of Ice
100ml Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Brut Cap Classique
2 sprigs of thyme
Method
Combine Bombay gin, lime juice, and grapefruit juice, and add a handful of ice in a cocktail shaker to mix and shake well.
Strain the ingredients into a chilled coupe glass.
Top up with Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Brut Cap Classique.
Garnish with thyme sprigs.
Rooibos rocks
Ingredients
50ml Cape Town Red Rooibos gin
15ml simple syrup
15ml freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice
Orange slice
Orange peel
Ice
Method
Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until the shaker feels cold. Strain into a tumbler with ice. Take the orange peel and squeeze it to spray the oils over the drink (for a smokey taste, lightly burn the orange peel). Garnish the drink with the same orange peel and add an orange slice.
Hotel Starlino Rosa spritz
Hotel Starlino Rosa is a naturally light aperitif from Italy made with natural elderflower, grapefruit, and thyme. It is a zesty and complex citrus-forward blend of Italian pink grapefruit, lemon, and orange with an intriguing bittersweet botanical distillation.
Ingredients
25ml Hotel Starlino Rosa Aperitivo
Top up with Mionetto Prosecco
Soda water
A fresh sprig of rosemary.
Method
Build both ingredients (Hotel Starlino Rosa Aperitivo and Mionetto Prosecco) in a glass and add a dash of soda water and garnish with a fresh sprig of rosemary.