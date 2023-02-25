4 thirst-quenching cocktails you need to make this weekend

With all the backyard cookouts and weekend getaways, it’s prime season for cool cocktails. The four recipes below are outstanding originals that are sure to keep you happily hydrated, but be warned - they are dangerously tasty.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pampelle mint spritz. Picture: Supplied Pampelle mint spritz Made from handpicked grapefruit from the sun-drenched French island of Corsica, which is nestled in the idyllic Mediterranean Sea, pampelle is a complex aperitif. The hero of pampelle is the star ruby red grapefruit that is responsible for its sweetly bitter disposition. Whether you like it stirred or tossed in a cocktail shaker, tonic water makes an excellent addition to any cocktail.

Ingredients 25ml pampelle Tonic water

Story continues below Advertisement

Method Build ingredients over ice in a tall glass. Garnish with sprigs of mint.

Story continues below Advertisement

Palo mimosa. Picture: Supplied Palo mimosa There is something very elegant, relaxing, and fulfilling about sipping on a delicious cocktail on a sunny terrace, or garden, by the pool. Add some sparkle to your summer, and impress your friends and family with a cocktail recipe from Steenberg's new cocktail range. Ingredients

15ml Bombay gin 10ml lime juice 25ml grapefruit juice

A handful of Ice 100ml Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Brut Cap Classique 2 sprigs of thyme

Method Combine Bombay gin, lime juice, and grapefruit juice, and add a handful of ice in a cocktail shaker to mix and shake well. Strain the ingredients into a chilled coupe glass.

Top up with Steenberg 1682 Pinot Noir Brut Cap Classique. Garnish with thyme sprigs. Rooibos rocks. Picture: Jayden Moosa Rooibos rocks

Ingredients 50ml Cape Town Red Rooibos gin 15ml simple syrup

15ml freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice Orange slice Orange peel

Ice Method Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until the shaker feels cold. Strain into a tumbler with ice. Take the orange peel and squeeze it to spray the oils over the drink (for a smokey taste, lightly burn the orange peel). Garnish the drink with the same orange peel and add an orange slice.

Hotel Starlino Rosa spritz. Picture: Supplied Hotel Starlino Rosa spritz Hotel Starlino Rosa is a naturally light aperitif from Italy made with natural elderflower, grapefruit, and thyme. It is a zesty and complex citrus-forward blend of Italian pink grapefruit, lemon, and orange with an intriguing bittersweet botanical distillation. Ingredients

25ml Hotel Starlino Rosa Aperitivo Top up with Mionetto Prosecco Soda water