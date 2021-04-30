4 unexpected ingredients you should be putting in your eggs

Eggs are already pretty awesome all by themselves. They are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and are full of protein, and can be treated as a main course or can add nutrition to any meal.

Even though they are notoriously tricky to cook perfectly, eggs are a staple for most people.

If you are getting bored of your go-to egg recipe, try adding these unexpected flavours to spice up your eggs.

Leftover bacon grease

After cooking bacon on the stove-top, PopSugar recommends using the leftover grease to cook the eggs.

Pour out most of the grease into the trash, until there is just enough left to coat the pan evenly. Add in the eggs and cook as you normally would.

Diced chorizo sausage and tomatoes

Last month, television presenter Ruth Langsford divided the internet after she showcased her scrambled eggs recipe on her Instagram stories with some unusual ingredients.

As Langsford prepared the meal, she teased: "Spicy scrambled eggs coming up!.... Frozen, chopped onions & frozen, chopped garlic…soften in a little butter." Langsford then pulled out a frozen bag of diced chorizo sausage, calling it a "game-changer."

After cooking for a bit longer, the presenter introduced her next ingredient, frozen diced tomatoes – which she again called a "game-changer."

Given the spicy nature of the recipe, her eggs were sure to divide many, but the final product did look quite appetising.

Garlic powder

It turns out, there is an ingredient that can take scrambled eggs to another level, and that is garlic powder.

According to Spoon University, one teaspoon of garlic powder has the power to work magic on scrambled eggs. This, along with a teaspoon of butter, and three tablespoons of whole milk (per two eggs), can transform even the blandest of eggs into a flavourful, satisfying meal.

Not only is garlic delicious, but this cousin of the onion has several health benefits, according to Healthline.

So, adding a dash of garlic powder to your morning scramble may help boost your immune system and give you an overall healthier outlook, in addition to making your tummy happy.

Soy sauce

Inspired by Chef Christina Tosi, this creation combines eggs with soy sauce, sugar, and vinegar for a magnificent snack, salad topping, or pasta addition. Tosi proposes adding sake, scallions, ginger, mirin, garlic, chiles, or rice wine vinegar to your marinade.