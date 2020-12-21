4 ways to get creative with your Christmas leftovers

So you have leftovers, but you don’t want to eat the same food for the next five days in a row? Well, we asked chefs from one of South Africa’s largest culinary schools for tips and they have you covered. Below are ideas and recipes that you can easily whip up, making sure you save all that food and curb the problem of food waste. Ham Leftover Christmas ham is a great addition to a homemade pizza, especially when combined with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves. You can also use your ham to make gourmet sandwiches, along with pickles, rockets, and a good mayo. Or why not make up a platter of sliced ham with gherkins, caper berries, pickled onions, and cranberry sauce - served with crusty bread. Turkey or chicken

Stuff leftover turkey or chicken into croquettes, along with your favourite cheese, chopped fresh herbs, and a little lemon zest. Both are also delicious in fried rice, as the meat absorbs the flavours of the sauce. Add a few fresh veggies and fresh coriander to completely reinvent the dish. You can also use up cold roast chicken and turkey by adding it to sandwiches or stir-fries. Toasted roast turkey sandwiches with cranberry sauce are sublime.

Lamb, beef, or pork

Turn leftover meat into South American empanadas. Cut circles from pre-made pastry and stuff them with a mix of chopped meat, sautéed onions, hard-boiled egg, and green olives. Seal them up like a little pie, add an egg wash and bake in the oven until brown and crispy. You can also use leftover meat to make a spicy filling for tacos, by shredding the meat and adding it to a spicy sauce, giving it plenty of time to soak up all the flavours. Serve with warm tortillas, sour cream, and a punchy salsa.

Vegetables

Transform your leftover veggies into an egg-filled frittata. Leftover roast pumpkin or butternut is ideal in salads, especially when paired up with goat's cheese, beetroot, and baby spinach. Or make a simple roast vegetable lasagne to turn all your veggies into a delicious and filling meal to serve the next day.

Turkey, potato & parsnip rostis with fried eggs

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 parsnips

2 potatoes

2 handfuls Brussels sprouts

6 eggs

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, leaves picked and chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

200g cooked turkey breast, shredded

2tbsp coconut oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Peel the potatoes and parsnips and grate them both into a bowl. Grate or finely slice the Brussels sprouts and add to the bowl. Put the veg in a sieve or cloth and squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible. Return the mixture to the bowl, add the shredded turkey and crack in two of the eggs. Mix and season, then add rosemary and garlic.

Shape the mixture into four rösti patties, equal in thickness. Heat the coconut oil in a separate frying pan and cook the röstis for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

In a separate pan, fry the remaining four eggs to your liking, although soft eggs work better.

Place two röstis on each plate and add a fried egg on top of each one. Tuck in!

Chef's note: Turkey can be replaced with chicken.

Leftover ham & peas muffins

Makes: 12

Ingredients

300g all-purpose flour

2 heaped tsp baking powder

1 egg

pinch of salt

200ml plain yoghurt

100ml sunflower oil

150g cooked peas

3 spring onions, finely chopped

12 cubes leftover ham

55g cheese, grated

Method

Heat the oven to 180°C.

Grease 12 holes of a muffin tin with Spray n Cook.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a mixing bowl.

Beat together the egg, salt, yoghurt, and oil. Quickly stir into the dry ingredients until just combined. Stir in the peas and spring onions.

Spoon the mixture into the lined tins, to half fill them. Place a cube of ham in each and cover with the rest of the mixture.

Sprinkle with cheese and bake for about 30 minutes until golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes, then place on a wire rack to cool completely.