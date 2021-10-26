5 delicious ways to reuse pumpkins or seeds after Halloween

Halloween is approaching, so there’s a good chance you have a pumpkin or two around your house. They make great decorations, but once the carving and trick-or-treating are over, don’t just toss them in the trash.

There are lots of great ways to use pumpkins when cooking in the weeks ahead. You can still use the inside to create some delicious and healthy meals. Smoothies Pumpkin seeds make a perfect addition to most smoothies. Grind up your pumpkin seeds ahead of time with a food processor and add some of the ground powder to your blender when you’re making your morning smoothie. Delicious and nutritious.

Make your own pumpkin spice latte Pumpkin spice lattes contain almost no pumpkin. And around R60 a cup, a month’s worth of pumpkin spice lattes would cost you close to R2000. Instead, why not make your own pumpkin spice lattes using pumpkin puree from your carved pumpkin? Make your own at home with this easy recipe. Toasted pumpkin seeds

One of the easiest and most common ways of using pumpkin seeds is to toast them in the oven for a seasonal snack. Toss them in some salt and olive oil, spread on a foil-covered baking sheet, and bake at 180 degrees celsius for about half an hour or until the seeds are aromatic and golden brown. Pumpkin pie Pumpkin pie is most people’s favourite. Use the flesh from your carved pumpkin for this dish. Make sure to remove the seeds first and cut the flesh into chunks which you can then boil and season, before adding to a shortcrust pastry tart base. Discover the full recipe.