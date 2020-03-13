5 different ways to cook green beans

Do not get me wrong, green beans can be delicious, especially if steamed, but there are so many other ways to cook and enjoy them.

We spoke with the executive chef at Royal Palm Hotel, Qhawe Tshabalala who shared with us the different ways of cooking green beans.

Sauté

Sauté them for a fresh and crisp side dish. Place 450grams of steamed, blanched, and unchopped green beans in a large skillet. Add three tablespoons of butter, and cook the beans on medium-low for about two minutes to warm them. Add three cloves of minced garlic, salt, and pepper, to taste, and cook the beans for another three to four more minutes.

Steamed green beans. Picture: Supplied

Steam

Steam them for softer green beans. Fill the steamer basket with one cup of green beans per person. Fill the reservoir with water to the minimum fill line. Turn on the steamer and cook the beans for about seven minutes, until they're tender but still have some crispness. You can season steamed green beans with salt, pepper, lemon pepper, garlic powder, or any other herbs or spice you like.

Microwave

Microwave beans to cook them faster. Place one cup of whole green beans into a microwave-safe bowl. Add two tablespoons of water and cover the bowl with a lid or plastic wrap. Open the lid slightly or peel off a corner of the plastic wrap to let steam escape. Microwave the beans on high for three to four minutes, until tender.

Roasted green beans. Picture: Supplied

Roast

Roast them for a crisp and flavourful side dish. Spread the green beans out on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, parchment paper, or a silicone baking mat.

Drizzle the beans with one tablespoon of olive oil and season them, to taste, with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Bake the beans for fifteen minutes in an oven that’s been preheated to 218 °C. Flip the beans once during the cooking process.

To finish the beans, you can sprinkle them with some shredded cheese, such as mozzarella, parmesan, or cheddar. You can also use canola or grapeseed oil in place of olive oil.

Bake

Bake them into a casserole. There are many different types of casseroles you can make, and you can add one cup chopped green beans to just about any of them. Some popular casseroles that pair well with green beans include vegetable casseroles, rice casseroles, lasagna, and taco casseroles.