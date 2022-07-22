5 foolproof ways to make vegetables taste great

Methods for cooking vegetables are important because it's a pretty well-known fact: vegetables are good for you. They're full of vitamins, nutrients, and lots of other stuff our body needs to function properly.

But a lot of people see eating vegetables as a chore - an unfortunate but necessary part of the meal. Well, it doesn't have to be that way. Vegetables can actually be really delicious. Here are some of the ways to make vegetables taste great.

Roast, pan fry, or stir fry I love roast veg but they can take a while, so I often pop them in a frying pan for a speedier alternative. Unlike boiling, these dry heat methods of cooking help add yummy caramelised flavours to your veg and remove excess moisture. Which is why they’re so delicious.

Add zest to asparagus Make your already-great roasted vegetables sing even more by adding some citrus zest and juice before serving. This technique is great for asparagus in particular. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius, drizzle the asparagus with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Then toss with some pressed garlic, squeezed lemon juice, lemon zest, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Mix with fruit. Picture: Pexels/Marko Rick Mix with fruit A great way to combine both fruit and vegetables is in a salad. A tasty way to do this is to start off with spinach, add halved cherries, sliced strawberries, and walnuts and toss in an orange-based vinaigrette salad dressing.

Top with fresh herbs Fresh herbs pack a punch and can add a burst of flavour to any kind of food, including vegetables. Basil, dill, and mint feel fresh and bright with raw or cooked veggies, and you can cut those and sprinkle them over your produce when you're ready to eat.

Parsley, thyme, rosemary, sage, basil, and oregano are all best when cooked with your produce. Pair with eggs. Picture: Pexels/Foodie Factor Pair with eggs Add veggies to your favourite egg dishes to make those bright peppers and green veggies pop, while also getting in a great dose of protein for satisfaction.