5 hacks for making the ultimate toasted cheese sandwich
Toasted cheese sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food. Whether it’s served with a cup of tea or alongside a steaming bowl of tomato soup, this feel-good classic never fails to satisfy.
Sweet and salty combinations, exciting toppings and cheeses that create the ultimate cheese pull – with these tricks, you can take a basic toasted sandwich to gourmet heights.
Toast bread with mayo
Grilled cheese lunch. Listen up: use mayonnaise on your bread instead of butter. Dead serious. Unless you keep butter at room temp on your counter, it NEVER works right. Mayo is always perfect.
Cooking spray in a sandwich press or even olive oil do not compare to the crispiness that toasting bread in mayonnaise creates. Slather the outside of each piece of bread with two teaspoons of mayo (garlic and herb infused for extra richness in flavour). Melt butter in a pan and cook each side for a few minutes. This method produces a perfectly golden crust, offering a delicious crunch with every bite.
Thick-cut bread
Cheese and bacon toasties filled with homemade kimchi and made with my very own sourdough. I have been wanting to get to the bottom of the kimchi craze for some time now and finally got around to making my own - this tangy, salty and spicy fermented cabbage is super healthy and tastes delicious with with not-so-healthy fried rice, or in this case a cheese and bacon toastie!
Nothing beats the fluffiness of white bread when it comes to achieving that nostalgic taste of the grilled cheese sandwiches of childhood. For a little more sophistication, go for sourdough – this bread has a fuller texture and can handle the heaviness and moisture of all your toppings, preventing sogginess and your sandwich from disintegrating.
Good quality cheese
For the love of cheese! Swipe for awesome cheese sami and coffee special.
There’s nothing more satisfying than the melting strands of cheese that extend from your sandwich after the first bite – the classic cheese pull. The amount of melt or stretch you’ll get depends on four main components: protein, fat, water, and acid. The meltiest, gooiest cheeses have a lot of moisture and fat which are often lacking in lower quality cheeses. This can result in a plastic texture and clumping. Cheddar, mozzarella, Gouda and Gruyère work best.
Use a mix of cheeses
This should be outlawed!
By layering a variety of cheeses in your sandwich, you can intensify the flavour profiles. From the nuttiness of Gruyère and the sweetness of creamy goat’s milk cheese, to the sharpness of aged cheddar, there are so many different options to choose from to make your sandwich stand out.
Add sweetness
Now we're talking!!! A delicious grown up grilled cheese sandwich! HONEY ROASTED PEAR, GOAT CHEESE AND CARAMELIZED ONION GRILLED CHEESE
Cheese has a distinct saltiness that goes together beautifully with sweet flavours such as honey, chutneys, jams and fruit. Whether you’re buttering one slice with fig preserve or slicing a crisp pear for a juicy crunch, go with a flavour combination your palate will appreciate.
Toppings
A plain cheese toastie is always a winner, but by adding a few extra toppings you can transform the meal from basic to gourmet. Try cold meats, bacon, a fried egg, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mustard, chopped chillies, fresh or caramelised onions and anything else you fancy.