5 hacks for making the ultimate toasted cheese sandwich

Thick-cut bread

Nothing beats the fluffiness of white bread when it comes to achieving that nostalgic taste of the grilled cheese sandwiches of childhood. For a little more sophistication, go for sourdough – this bread has a fuller texture and can handle the heaviness and moisture of all your toppings, preventing sogginess and your sandwich from disintegrating.

Good quality cheese

There’s nothing more satisfying than the melting strands of cheese that extend from your sandwich after the first bite – the classic cheese pull. The amount of melt or stretch you’ll get depends on four main components: protein, fat, water, and acid. The meltiest, gooiest cheeses have a lot of moisture and fat which are often lacking in lower quality cheeses. This can result in a plastic texture and clumping. Cheddar, mozzarella, Gouda and Gruyère work best.

Use a mix of cheeses

By layering a variety of cheeses in your sandwich, you can intensify the flavour profiles. From the nuttiness of Gruyère and the sweetness of creamy goat’s milk cheese, to the sharpness of aged cheddar, there are so many different options to choose from to make your sandwich stand out.

Add sweetness

Cheese has a distinct saltiness that goes together beautifully with sweet flavours such as honey, chutneys, jams and fruit. Whether you’re buttering one slice with fig preserve or slicing a crisp pear for a juicy crunch, go with a flavour combination your palate will appreciate.

Toppings

A plain cheese toastie is always a winner, but by adding a few extra toppings you can transform the meal from basic to gourmet. Try cold meats, bacon, a fried egg, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, mustard, chopped chillies, fresh or caramelised onions and anything else you fancy.