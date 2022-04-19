5 meals to make when there’s no electricity

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 4 loadshedding today. In an alert, Eskom said this follows the tripping of generation units at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom did not say when the loadshedding will end. A statement is expected to be released soon with more details. Loadshedding in most cases is something difficult to deal with because you are usually just trying to figure out how to stay warm or cool depending on the season in which a power outage occurs. But of course, during these times your family still needs to eat. Here are some of the meals to make when there’s no electricity.

Avocado toast If you have bread that is still fresh (you can even use crackers), mash together avocado, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, and lime juice if you have it. Spread on the bread or crackers. Overnight oats

If you think the power will be out until the morning, combine oats and water, and let the mixture sit overnight. In the morning you can add sliced banana, or apple and cinnamon, for a no-cook bowl of oatmeal. Bread, butter, and jam sandwich Have you ever had a bread, butter, and jam sandwich? For me, it was a treat my dad used to make for us occasionally. and it is still a nostalgic memory. You can eat this sandwich open-faced, with two pieces on top of each other, rolled up, or even just squished into a ball.

Wrap Veggie wraps are super easy to whip up and can be customised using whatever you have in the house. To make one, you can start with wholewheat tortillas then pack in canned beans, onion, tomato, cucumber, and any other veggies you have on hand, and drizzle with oil and vinegar. Frozen fruit snack

