5 mistakes you're making when scrambling eggs

We all have our own tried and tested method for making scrambled eggs, but regardless of which technique we use, we probably always make one mistake: we overcook our eggs.

According to Mashed, cooking eggs is deceptively simple. Below, they outline the mistakes most people make when cooking scrambled eggs.

Cooking the eggs over high heat. Picture: Supplied

Using a cast-iron skillet

Do not use a cast-iron skillet to cook scrambled eggs - like, not even in a pinch. It's not worth it. Your eggs will stick to the pan like crazy, leaving about a third of the mixture inedible and glued to the bottom. Always use a nonstick pan to prepare scrambled eggs to avoid messy cleanup and distressing waste.

Cooking the eggs over high heat

Eggs cook surprisingly quickly, so you never want to prepare scrambled eggs over high heat. Doing so is a guaranteed way to find yourself reluctantly eating eggs that are dry as all get out.

Preheat your pan over medium heat and reduce it to medium-low once you add the eggs. Cooking over moderately low heat allows you to control the rate at which your eggs cook while helping them to cook evenly.

Scrambling the eggs in the pan

This dish is easy enough as it is, so don't even think about cracking the eggs directly into the pan to save a dish or perceived time. Yes, yes, your logic tells you that you can just scramble them in the pan and everything will be okay.

Scrambled eggs. Picture: Supplied

Not moving the eggs around in the pan

Since eggs cook so fast, you want to move them around in the pan to create billowy curds. Leaving them there on the heat untouched while you do something else means a crust will form quickly on the bottom.

Letting the eggs overcook in the still-hot pan when it's off the heat

Carryover cooking is a reality to keep in mind. The pan from your eggs will remain hot for some time after you remove it from the heat source, so you don't want to leave them in there after they've finished cooking.