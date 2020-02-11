Just because the weather is hot outside, it doesn't mean soup is off the menu. There are many light and healthy summer soups you can try.

Choosing soup as a meal is one of the easiest ways to stay healthy this season, as it is nutritious, diverse, and easy to prepare.

We spoke to chef Paul Thinus Prinsloo of Waterkloof Estate, who is also Africa, and Middle East regional winner of S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019 to share with us the soups you should be eating this warmer season, and how they will benefit you.

Prinsloo said summer soups don’t always have to be hot and hearty; they can be cold and refreshing, which is known as gazpacho style soups.

“Cold soups have numerous health benefits because those hot summer days tend to drain nutrients and vitamins from the body,” he said.

Spiced mango soup. Picture: Supplied

Spiced mango soup

Mango helps with digestion and boosts the immune system. The chilli fights infections, cold, and flu. This soup also contains antioxidants and boosts electrolytes.

Carrot cardamom soup

Carrots aid in weight loss and lower cholesterol. Cardamom has multiple health benefits such as lowering blood sugar levels. It also contains cancer-fighting agents.

Blueberry maple soup. Picture: Supplied

Blueberry maple soup

Blueberries aid in healthy bones and improve mental health, and maple syrup contains numerous nutrients and vitamins.

Avocado, yogurt and lime soup

Avocados are classified as a superfood. It is: healthy for the heart, improves digestion and lowers the risk of depression. Yogurt is also considered part of the superfood family for its nutritional benefits.

Tomato chorizo soup. Picture: Supplied

Tomato chorizo soup

At least one hot soup cannot be too bad for summer. Tomatoes are a major source of antioxidants, which aids in reducing heart disease and cancer. Chorizo doesn't just add amazing flavour to the soup, it also contains amino acids that aid digestion and help repair tissues.