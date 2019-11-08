Fruit cake is one of those weird things in life that you either love or hate.

It is a holiday staple that dates back to the ancient Romans, who mashed up barley, pomegranate seeds, nuts, and raisins and held it together with honey, and it has gained popularity as a dish for special occasions especially Christmas time.

If you are one of those people who are unable to muster up enough courage to force the cake down, we have a few ideas on how you can put the baked good to use.

If you love it and often have some leftovers, you can also put it to good use.

We would never want you to throw away good food, especially something that is a combination of our favourite foods, fruit, cake, and alcohol.

Speaking to award-winning author and baker, Grace Stevens, below is how you can re-purpose fruitcake so you can enjoy it until the next year.