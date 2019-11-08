Fruit cake is one of those weird things in life that you either love or hate.
It is a holiday staple that dates back to the ancient Romans, who mashed up barley, pomegranate seeds, nuts, and raisins and held it together with honey, and it has gained popularity as a dish for special occasions especially Christmas time.
If you are one of those people who are unable to muster up enough courage to force the cake down, we have a few ideas on how you can put the baked good to use.
If you love it and often have some leftovers, you can also put it to good use.
We would never want you to throw away good food, especially something that is a combination of our favourite foods, fruit, cake, and alcohol.
Speaking to award-winning author and baker, Grace Stevens, below is how you can re-purpose fruitcake so you can enjoy it until the next year.
Make a gift
Fruit cakes are fantastic hostess gifts. Place in a pretty tin and add a ribbon.
Make ice cream
Stir crumbled up fruit cake into softened vanilla ice cream. Stir well and freeze for at least two hours before serving.
Make rusks
Dry slices of fruit cake in a cool oven (60 degrees) overnight to make rusks.
Make fruit cake truffles
Roll fruit cake into small balls and dip in white chocolate to create fruit cake truffles.
Dish up for Santa
Leave a slice of fruit cake out for Santa with a cold beer.