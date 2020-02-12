Soup is comforting on so many levels; it makes you feel cosy and it's nurturing.

Health experts reveal that soups made with beans and lean meats such as fish provide lean protein and that vegetables in soup contain many vitamins, such as A and C, and cream soups supply calcium and vitamin D.

Speaking to chef Paul Thinus Prinsloo of Waterkloof Estate, who is also Africa, and the Middle East regional winner of S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019, here’s how you can make the best-ever homemade soup.

Soup is comforting on so many levels, it makes you feel cosy and it is nurturing. Picture: Jennifer Segal

Use cheap cut

When using meat try to go for the cheap cuts of meat. They require long cooking times, but the flavour development is incredible for soup.

Use quality vegetables

Always use good quality vegetables. As vegetables are predominantly the base for most hearty soups the quality of the vegetables will contribute to the flavours of the end result.

Take your time

Take your time when it comes to cooking soup. It’s something that requires time. The longer you simmer it the more flavour will be released.

Select your ingredients carefully

Select the right ingredients. Making a bowl of soup is not just about putting ingredients into a pot and letting it cook. Ingredients should have a synergy with each other, for example, tomato and basil complete each other.

Add your own flavour

Every soup can be finished off with something special to give it that last touch before serving. For instance, a few sprinkles of parmesan over tomato soup, or even a bit of coconut milk over a butternut soup.