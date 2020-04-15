5 tips on how to create a simple lockdown brunch at home

Just because life as we know it has changed, it doesn't mean we should stop doing the things that make us happy, and that includes our beloved brunch.

While some are working from home and have to endure countless video conferences, when they do get a break from work they want to dig in to some delicious food.

Let us make the case for a lockdown brunch. It's the best of both worlds, and when prepared well, will help you from over indulging ever hour and give the fridge a break from seeing your face.

So whether it's for the weekend or for a day where you feel like you need to treat yourself, brunch is always a winner.

To help you plan the perfect brunch, we spoke to S.Pellegrino Young Chef in Africa and Middle East 2019 winner, Paul Thinus Prinsloo to share tips that will help your feast be unforgettable, and below is what he said.