5 tips on how to create a simple lockdown brunch at home
Just because life as we know it has changed, it doesn't mean we should stop doing the things that make us happy, and that includes our beloved brunch.
While some are working from home and have to endure countless video conferences, when they do get a break from work they want to dig in to some delicious food.
Let us make the case for a lockdown brunch. It's the best of both worlds, and when prepared well, will help you from over indulging ever hour and give the fridge a break from seeing your face.
So whether it's for the weekend or for a day where you feel like you need to treat yourself, brunch is always a winner.
To help you plan the perfect brunch, we spoke to S.Pellegrino Young Chef in Africa and Middle East 2019 winner, Paul Thinus Prinsloo to share tips that will help your feast be unforgettable, and below is what he said.
- First, you need to know how many people you are making this meal for and what kind of food they like. Then plan your menu. To see that you are making brunch then you can include breakfast like items such as quiche, bacon, hash browns, scones or deviled eggs.
- One or two bread options. This is an opportunity to show off your baking skills. But something that doesn't take up too much of your time such as cornbread or plain fresh farm style bread.
- Make different types of light meal options such as salads so that there is at least an option to select from.
- Make something that can be pre-prepared or just heated up like cold meats or just a plain old fashion roast.
- No menu is complete without some sort of sweet or dessert item. If you select a sweet treat, give them the luxury of two or three options, but small selections such as brownies or small lemon meringues. If you're one dessert only type person then select something that won't take too much time to make, such as a chocolate cake. malva pudding or your take on hot cross buns (something cake-like but contains all the spices that hot cross buns will contain).