5 unique tea recipes that are perfect for mornings or evenings

Let’s talk about tea. Pleasure, spirituality, relaxation, tradition - tea is not just a drink. Many people across the world enjoy it for different reasons.

Drinking tea is an old tradition that is said to date back to southwest China in 27BC. Since then tea traditions around the world have developed their own unique flavour and have been incorporated into cultures around the world. Below we look at some of the unique tea recipes that are perfect for mornings or evenings which you can try at home. Herbal Arnold Palmer

Ingredients Tea 2 cups filtered water

4tbsp loose-leaf black tea 1tsp cloves 1 handful fresh lemon balm leaves (¾ cup)

Honey, to taste 1 lemon, sliced 2 cups lemon juice (12 large lemons)

4 cups filtered water ½ cup of sugar or honey 1 handful fresh spearmint leaves (¾ cup)

1 lemon, sliced Method Tea

Bring the filtered water to a boil, then pour over the black tea leaves in a heat-proof container. Add the cloves and lemon balm leaves before steeping, covered, for 10-12 minutes. After 10-12 minutes have passed, add the sliced lemon and honey to taste. Let the tea chill in the fridge while you make the lemonade. Lemonade Mix the filtered water and lemon juice, then add sugar or honey to taste. Once pleased with the taste, add in the spearmint leaves and lemon slices, then stir.

​Pour lemonade into the same pitcher as the black tea and stir to combine. Taste and add more honey or sugar if desired. Finish the beverage with a few more lemon slices, lemon balm or mint leaves, and a few cubes of ice. Return to the fridge to chill and infuse for at least 30 more minutes before serving. Strain drink into ice-filled glasses. Recipe by The Herbal Academy Chocolate chai

Ingredients 3 cups water 2 cups whole milk

1 stick cinnamon 4 cloves 4 green cardamom pods

1-star anise 4 black tea bags 3 squares of dark chocolate (approximately 3 tbsp)

4 tbsp, white sugar Whipped cream Extra chocolate to garnish

Method Crush cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and star anise with the bottom of a heavy pot. In a medium saucepan add water, milk, and spices. Bring to a simmer, and cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring often to ensure milk does not catch at the bottom of the pot. Remove from heat and stir in tea bags. Allow to steep for 5 minutes, then strain to remove tea and spices.

Reheat tea at this point if necessary, and stir in chocolate and white sugar. Mix well until chocolate has fully melted and the tea takes on a deep brown colour. Pour into glasses and garnish with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Recipe by Vijaya Selvaraju

Lilac and butterfly pea flower tea Ingredients 60ml lemon juice

6tbsp lilac simple syrup 4 butterfly pea flowers 80ml boiling water

Method Brew butterfly pea flowers by adding hot water and let sit for 5 minutes. Set aside and let cool. In a small glass, fill halfway with cubes of ice. Add your lemon juice and lilac syrup. Slowly add your brewed butterfly pea flower tea. Garnish with a lemon slice. Before consuming, stir to make sure syrup is incorporated.