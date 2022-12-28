5 ways to fix a recipe that’s too salty

Salt is one of the most essential ingredients in any recipe. But when you add too much of it to a dish, it can be overwhelming. It seems easier to fix a recipe when it’s too spicy or too sweet, but there’s something about the flavour of salt that just penetrates every element of a dish.

Luckily there are ways to fix all that. These tips will help you save your dinner the next time you’re a little too generous with the fleur de sel. If you find that you over seasoned food and have extra ingredients on hand, increase the portion size of your recipe to mellow out the salty flavour. l PEXELS/JUAN PABLO SERRANO ARENAS Increase the recipe If you find that you over seasoned food and have extra ingredients on hand, increase the portion size of your recipe to mellow out the salty flavour.

To properly increase your recipe size, try making a new batch of your recipe, then slowly add the oversalted batch until you have reached the desired flavour. Just add water In soups, stews, and other liquid-based recipes, just adding a little water, sodium-free stock, or other saltless liquid will dilute the salt concentration. It might thin out what you’re making, though, and you won’t be able to boil it down or you’ll be right back where you started.

Add a teaspoon of flour to the gravy. l PEXELS/KABOOMPICS Add flour Add a teaspoon of flour to the gravy. After six to seven minutes, the flour will appear on the top layer as it soaks the excess salt from the gravy. Add raw potatoes

