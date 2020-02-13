Soup is the ultimate comfort meals.

It's an ever reliable food that is delicious and suitable, no matter the season.

Whether served hot or cold, the versatility of soup is what makes it so popular with so many of us.

Not only easy to cook, soup can be stored in the freezer for at least three months making it a great dish to make on any day and enjoyed for weeks to come.

However, learning how to freeze soup is not as simple as tossing your chicken soup in the icebox.

There are a few tricks to freezing soup that ensure it will taste just as good as it did when it was fresh.

Speaking to chef Paul Thinus Prinsloo of Waterkloof Estate, who is also Africa, and the Middle East regional winner of S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019, below are ways he says you can try to freeze and reheat soup for the next day.

Soups are one of the ultimate comfort meals. Picture: Supplied