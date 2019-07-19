When the temperatures drop we crave cosy foods. This means there is nothing better than a hearty meal to comfort us on a winter’s day.
From meatballs, soups to cookies, and pasta bakes, you need hearty recipes to keep you warm.
These recipes with minimal ingredients prove that whipping up a delicious dinner does not need to be difficult. Not only that, but they are also cheap and easy-to-prepare meals that do not sacrifice on taste or nutrients.
Spicy Italian Meatballs
Adding beans or other legumes into mince dishes is a great way to save money.
Ingredients
½ bunch coriander
1 brown onion
400g can kidney beans
1tbsp ground cumin
1tbsp chilli powder
3 garlic cloves
1.5tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 egg
500g lean beef mince
Method
Place all ingredients (except oil, egg and mince) into blender, blending until smooth.
Transfer into a bowl and combine with mince and egg.
Roll into small balls and cook until brown in olive oil.
Combine with tomato paste.
Recipe by Ricki-Lee.
Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Soup
You can add chilli powder for extra warmth.
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Olive oil for frying
1 red onion
2 cloves of garlic
1 large head of cauliflower
1 medium sweet potato
1l vegetable stock
½ tsp ground chilli
¾ tsp ground cumin
Sea salt
Black pepper
Sautéed kale to serve (optional)
Method
Heat a splash of olive oil in a large saucepan (that has a lid) over a medium heat. Finely chop the onion and garlic and sauté it in the oil until softened.
Roughly chop the cauliflower (including the stalks) and sweet potato and add it all to the saucepan with the stock, chilli, cumin and a good pinch of sea salt and cracked black pepper. Place the lid on the saucepan and bring the liquid to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat slightly and leave to simmer with the lid on until the cauliflower and sweet potatoes are soft.
Once the vegetables are soft, allow the mixture to cool slightly and then tip it into a food processor and process until smooth. (You could use a stab mixer if you prefer, whatever you have). You may need to do this in batches depending on the size of your food processor. Taste the soup and add more sea salt and black pepper if required.
To serve, spoon the soup into bowls and top with some sautéed kale and some more cracked black pepper if desired.
Recipe by Lilian Dikmans.
View this post on Instagram
Shorba soup features regularly in African and Middle Eastern cuisine. This gently spiced soup is perfect for wintery days and has the added benefit of being healthy. . The soup can be made vegetarian🥕 or with meat🍗, which do you prefer? . Recipe 👉 Link in bio . #bamixsa #Foodie #cooking #bamixswissline #foodgasm #soups #warmfood #winterrecipes #middleeasternrecipes
A post shared by bamixSA (@bamixsa) on
Lentil Shorba Soup
Shorba Soup has many variations depending on where in the Middle East you travel, from Algeria to India this soup is a staple in many homes.
Serves: 6
Ingredients
1 ¼ cup of split red lentils
1tsp of a neutral flavoured oil such as grapeseed
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped carrot
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 bay leaf
1tsp cumin powder
¼ tsp turmeric or borrie
1tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp cinnamon
4 cups chicken or vegetable stock
2 cups water
1 lemon, juiced
2.5 tsp salt
½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
Method
Rinse and soak the split red lentils for 15-20 minutes, then drain
Heat the oil up in a large pot over medium heat
Cook the onions, celery, and carrots for 10- 12 minutes until they have become translucent
Add in the garlic and cook for 30 more seconds
Add in the bay leaf, spices, drained lentils, chicken stock, and water and cook for 15-20 minutes or until the lentils have softened
Remove bay leaf.
Blend the soup to the consistency that you like using the blender blade.
Season with the lemon juice, salt, and pepper
Top with spiced chickpeas.
Recipe by Bamix.
Butternut Soup
This is a perfect meal for those cold winter nights.
Ingredients
Butter
1 onion, chopped
500g butternut, peeled and cubed
Pinch of ground cumin
300g chicken stock
15-20ml lemon juice
12 ml cream
Salt and ground pepper- to taste
Method
Heat the butter in a saucepan. Add the onion and sauté for 30 seconds.
Add the butternut, cumin and chicken stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes until the butternut is soft.
Remove from the heat and add the lemon juice and cream. Pour into a food processor and blend until smooth.
Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper and garnish with toasted butternut seeds and crisps.
Recipe by GlamFoodie.
Crunchy Choc-Chip Microwave Cookies
Craving a sweet pick-me up during winter afternoon? Then this recipe is for you.
Ingredients
Butter
1tsp vanilla extract
1 egg
⅓ cup firmly packed brown sugar
¼ cup castor sugar
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
Pinch of sea salt
¾ cup dark chocolate melts, halved
⅓ cup dark chocolate chips
Method
Place butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH (100%) for 30 seconds or until melted. Set aside for 2 to 3 minutes to cool.
Stir in vanilla and egg until combined. Stir in our, sugar, bicarbonate of soda and salt until combined. Add chocolate. Stir to combine.
Using 2 level tablespoons at a time, roll mixture into balls. Between the palms of your hands, flatten balls slightly. Line a microwave-safe plate with baking paper. Place about four cookies on prepared plate, allowing room for spreading. Microwave on HIGH (100%) for 2 minutes to 2 minutes 30 seconds or until cooked, but soft to touch. Stand for 1 minute. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Repeat process with remaining cookies in four batches.
Recipe by Kelly Village.
.