5 yummy ideas on what to do with your Christmas leftovers









This is what you must do with your leftovers. Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle Leftovers can be either a blessing or a curse, depending on your perspective. The good: There's a whole lot of food that you've already cooked. The bad: You don't feel like taking the trouble to reinvent the extras before you get tired of them.

To help you take advantage of the bounty, I've collected a host of ideas to use some of the more common parts of the holiday meal. They cover a wide spectrum in terms of how much work you have to put into using them, so you can find the right fit for your favourite leftovers.

Turkey





One of the most reliable standbys is the turkey sandwich. A club sandwich that features bacon, avocado, mayo and red onion piled onto dense, crusty white bread with sliced turkey.





Another option: a grilled sandwich with avocado and mozzarella. Or how about a Hot Brown (open-faced) sandwich, that Kentucky staple? If you have leftover gravy, you could swop it in for the traditional cheese sauce for a hybrid experience. To be extra, you could turn the turkey into a falafel-esque meal.





Anything that requires a filling will take nicely to turkey, whether that's tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, ravioli or pot pies (bonus points if you have extra pie crust). Turkey is an ideal topper, too, on pizza, salads and pasta, perhaps with a creamy Parmesan sauce.





Bread/rolls





Naturally, here's what to use for your sandwiches. Leftover bread works well for bread pudding, French toast and croutons, too. If all else fails, blitz it in the food processor and give yourself a good stash of bread crumbs to keep handy in the freezer.





Potatoes or other vegetables





One of the least fussy strategies is to purée any of these to incorporate into soup. Mashed potatoes (white or sweet) will get you halfway to a shepherd's pie, or closer if you decide to use leftover turkey and vegetables as the filling. Roasted vegetables can co-star with turkey in the aforementioned hash.



