Leftovers can be either a blessing or a curse, depending on your perspective. The good: There's a whole lot of food that you've already cooked. The bad: You don't feel like taking the trouble to reinvent the extras before you get tired of them.
To help you take advantage of the bounty, I've collected a host of ideas to use some of the more common parts of the holiday meal. They cover a wide spectrum in terms of how much work you have to put into using them, so you can find the right fit for your favourite leftovers.
Turkey