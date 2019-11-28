Summer is here, which means it is time to switch from perfect hot coffee to perfect cold coffee.

Coffee lovers will know that iced coffee is an all-time favourite for many, especially on a hot afternoon. So, why not experiment with being your own barista this summer, throw an apron and try out these hacks that will turn your typical brew into a guilty pleasure?

We asked roastery manager and barista at Craft Coffee, Lovejoy Chirambasukwa, to share with us six iced coffee hacks that will improve your summer caffeine game, and below is what he said.

Vietnamese_Iced_Coffee. Picture: Supplied

Vietnamese iced coffee

Use a double shot of espresso and add at least two tablespoons of condensed milk to make it sweet and add it over ice and milk. It is delicious.

Avocado infused iced coffee. Picture: Supplied

Avocado infused iced coffee

Use a double shot of espresso, one-quarter of a ripe avocado with two tablespoons condensed milk. Put avocado, espresso, condensed milk, fresh milk and ice in a blender and blitz. Creamy and buttery iced drink which is delicious.

Black iced coffee. Picture: Supplied

Black iced coffee

Plain and simple as the name suggests, a double shot of espresso over ice with a bit of cold water added to and for those who do not enjoy this would be a perfect treat.

Flavored iced coffee. Picture: Supplied

Flavored iced coffee

You can play around with a whole bunch of flavoring like hazelnut, cinnamon or vanilla. Make a double shot of espresso and add one and five-tenths of your flavor choice and mix the two. Add in ice and milk but do not crush the ice as it will dilute the drink. Match made in heaven for a cooler in the smoldering heat.

Amarula flavored iced coffee. Picture: Supplied

Amarula flavored iced coffee

An amazing creamy and smooth drink and all you need is your shot of Amarula and espresso mixed. Add a bit of cream, fresh milk, and ice in a shaker and shake for at least a minute. The result is an amazing marula flavored iced drink for a relaxed weekend with family and friends. You can even do this with different whiskies.

cold-brew-coffee. Picture: Supplied

Cold-brew

Cold-brew this has taken the specialty industry by storm and quite some science behind. You would need some coarse grind coffee and small cold brewing gadget which you can find online.

You need to make use of ice over the ground coffee over six to eight hours. As the ice melts it will then pass through the coffee grinds and extract some amazing and delicious flavors.

You will then get a highly concentrated drink that you can dilute using either ice cold water or cold fresh milk and add some flavoring if you fancy complexity. But in its black form its complex enough.